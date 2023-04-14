Onalaska High School sophomore basketball standout T.J. Stuttley announced Thursday night that he would be making a transfer to Link Academy next season.

The 6-foot-3 forward averaged 16.3 points and 7.3 rebounds last season in helping the Hilltoppers tie Central for the MVC championship.

Stuttley, who owns a scholarship offer from Grambling State and has received interest from a number of schools in the Big Ten Conference, was a two-year starter for Onalaska before deciding to transfer to one of the top prep schools for basketball in the country.

Link Academy is located in Branson, Mo. and has been a program for two seasons.

The Hilltoppers went 19-6 in each of the past two season, and Stuttley played in 48 of those games. He averaged 14 points on 49.1-percent shooting and 7.0 rebounds per game during his 48-game career. He also averaged 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals.