High school basketball: Onalaska's TJ Stuttley ready to build on freshman season

ONALASKA — TJ Stuttley sits in an exceptional spot as he gets ready to begin his sophomore season with the Onalaska High School boys basketball team.

He’s bigger and stronger than he was a year ago, and he is eager for some competition after an injury cut his playing time short during the summer.

On top of that, he plays for a team is expected to be one of the best in the state in Division 2, and he’s already started recruiting trips with unofficial visits to the Division I campuses of Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota already behind him.

The injury didn’t hurt the attention he is getting from the next level, and Stuttley is ready to build on what he did as a freshman to catch so much attention.

“It’s great to be back in the gym with these teammates,” Stuttley said on Monday. “We have some new teammates here, and it’s great to be around them and our coaches.”

There will be some significant faces in different roles for the Hilltoppers this season, but the 6-foot-5 Stuttley still figures to be the primary problem for opponents. He is where they will have to start with defensive strategy, anyway.

Stuttley is made more dangerous by those surrounding him, especially one who already established himself elsewhere.

Junior Evan Anderson, a 6-3 guard who played at Black River Falls his first two seasons of high school, averaged 25.9 points and 7.3 rebounds as a sophomore. He shot 53% from the floor with his ability to get to the basket and made 34 of 89 attempts from the 3-point line.

Anderson transitioned to his new school by spending the summer with his basketball teams and the fall helping the Hilltoppers set a school record with 12 wins and advance to the Division 3 state semifinals.

“It was a chance to create new bonds with new friends,” Anderson said. “It was a fun experience, and I hope it carries over to basketball.”

Junior Isaac Skemp made 59 3-pointers last season, and senior point guard Nicky Odom averaged 10.1 points and 3.5 assists also return this season.

“This is a great place to be because expectations are always high,” Onalaska coach Craig Kowal. “We had a nice year last year, and we have a lot of those pieces back.

“Evan coming in creates even more excitement, but we still have to go out there and do it on the floor.”

The Hilltoppers have their normal two MVC games scheduled with Central this season, but the nonconference schedule also includes games with Medford, Wisconsin Lutheran, Madison La Follette, Wauwatosa West, Minneapolis North and Onalaska.

Those challenges will do nothing but prepare Onalaska for the end of the season.

Stuttley, who has a scholarship offer from Grambling State and additional interest from additional Big Ten schools, said mid-range and outside shooting have been point of emphasis during offseason workouts he was able to have. He decided not to play football in order to be ready for this season.

“I was trying to get to the gym two or three times a day over the summer when I could,” Stuttley said. “It’s been a lot of reps and a lot of late nights in the gym.”

Kowal said he has seen a difference in Stuttley, who competed in a training camp for USA Basketball last month.

“He’s much more explosive as far as attacking the rim and playing above the rim right now,” Kowal said. “His mid-range and perimeter shots is improved

“I think we’re going to see a much more complete player, and there have been some moments in open gym where you can see that he’s just different.”

Stuttley is just the latest in his family to make an impact for Onalaska basketball.

He grew up watching older brother Tyrell and sisters Tayla and Terra play the game so picking it up was just natural.

“It’s all basketball in this family,” Stuttley said. “We have sports on the side, but it’s mainly basketball. I’ve had the ball in my hands since I was 2, and I was dribbling around when I was 3. My dad put the ball in my hands and is putting me in the right situations to get better.”