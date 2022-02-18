High school basketball: Porter Pretasky's timely contribution helps La Crosse Central hold off Onalaska

There are times when Porter Pretasky's coaches and teammates on the Central High School boys basketball team wish he would shoot the ball more.

There are also times when the senior thinks he needs to be more aggressive within the flow of the game. The complacency — his word — might set in because of the confidence Pretasky has in those around him.

But there was no time to be complacent, and there were no shots to pass up Friday night against Onalaska at the Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium.

The top-ranked RiverHawks needed Pretasky to fend off the Hilltoppers, and the 6-foot-5 forward game through in a very entertaining 72-61 MVC victory in front of more than 1,000 people at Central.

Pretasky scored a career-high 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds to help the RiverHawks (22-1, 11-0), who are ranked first in Division 2 by The Associated Press, to their 19th straight conference victory and third in a row against their chief rival in recent history.

"I think Porter realized, 'Hey, it's my time, I gotta go,'" said Central coach Todd Fergot, whose team trailed by as many as 13 points before closing out the first half with an 18-3 run for a 32-30 lead. "He's capable. We see that in practice and want him to have that assertive mentality."

Pretasky took eight shots and made them all. One was a 3-pointer in the first half that helped start a 12-0 run. He also dominated a key stretch during the second half and had five offensive rebounds that kept Central possessions alive.

"He was amazing tonight," said Central senior Devon Fielding, who had 10 points and four assists. "He got it done on defense, and he got it done on offense."

Pretasky even did all of this in front of former Central stars Johnny and Jordan Davis, who were there to be celebrated for past accomplishments and brought their University of Wisconsin coaches and teammates along for the gathering.

He provided his biggest contribution after the Hilltoppers (16-5, 7-4) turned a four-point deficit into a 43-41 lead after a Brock Herczeg free throw with 11 minutes, 23 seconds left.

Pretasky started an 11-0 run by knocking down a shot set up by Boston Brindley and followed it by assisting on a Noah Compan basket that picked up a third foul on Onalaska freshman T.J. Stuttley, who had a team-high 21 points and seven rebounds.

Less than a minute later, Pretasky muscled his way through three defenders under the hoop for another basket and finished Central's next possession with a drive for another and the fourth foul on Adam Skifton.

By the time he made a free throw after pulling down an offensive rebound, the RiverHawks had a 52-43 lead with 7:36 to go. Pretasky scored seven points during the run, which put Central in front for good.

"Everyone on our team can go off, and that's a great thing about our team," said Pretasky, who entered the game averaging 9.4 ppg for the season and has averaged 16 over his past four. "If someone's feeling it, we're going to get him the ball because that's what's best for the team."

What was best for the RiverHawks on Friday was getting the ball in Pretasky's hands, and he undoubtedly came through.

