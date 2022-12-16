High school basketball: R-P's Riley Tesch hits late three to seal win over Lancers

RUSHFORD — The Rushford-Peterson and La Crescent-Hokah high school boys basketball teams have been making close games a habit lately.

Last year, the two teams went to overtime in a two-point December win for the Lancers on their home court, while R-P won by eight on its home court in a February rematch that saw each team surge ahead multiple times in a game of runs.

“Every time we seem to play them, no matter who wins or loses, it’s always a battle,” R-P coach Chris Drinkall said.

On Friday night, that trend continued with three lead changes in the final 1 minute, 9 seconds.

It was the Trojans that came out on top, defending their home court with a 55-54 victory thanks to a 3-pointer by senior guard Riley Tesch with 4.2 seconds on the clock.

The game was not always as tight as the final margin suggests, however.

In the opening minutes, the two teams traded blows, but La Crescent-Hokah soon grabbed control of the game. After leading 13-11 through the first 7:30, the Lancers went on a 9-3 run to stretch the lead and eventually got the deficit up to double digits at 29-18 thanks to a pair of free throws by senior wing Carter Todd with 2:41 left in the half.

Todd played an outsized role for the Lancers in the first half, with those two free throws bringing the senior to 16 points in the first half.

The Trojans cut into the deficit a bit before halftime, and La Crescent-Hokah took a 33-26 score into the locker room.

Despite trailing, R-P’s players and coaches were not panicking.

“We just had to sit back and regroup a little bit. After that, just play hard and see what we can do,” senior guard Grady Hengel said.

Todd continued to play well early in the second half, scoring seven points to bring him to 23 in the game and bring the lead back up to 11 with a 42-31 score at the 13:38 mark. However, he picked up a trio of fouls in a minute span shortly after, sending him to the bench with four total.

Against a disciplined team like Rushford-Peterson, Lancers coach Ryan Thibodeau knew it would be tough to play without his senior star.

“It’s a huge loss. He’s a really good player and to lose him for probably six minutes was tough. These guys make you pay on every mistake that you make,” Thibodeau said.

Shortly before Todd left the court, a Rushford-Peterson player began to catch fire to take his place as the game’s top dog.

Junior wing Dawson Bunke only had three points in the first half in an unusually slow start for the sharpshooter, but Drinkall knew it would be key to get him going early in the second if the team wanted to make a comeback.

“When he’s on, he might be one of the best shooters in our section. He came through tonight,” Drinkall said.

Bunke scored the first 14 points of the half for the Trojans, including an and-1 and a four-point play that constituted two of Todd’s fouls. The 14th of those points came on a lay-in at 10:16 to cut the score to 42-40 for the game’s first one-score margin since the early minutes of the first half.

By the end of the night, Bunke had 25 points to lead all scorers with 22 of them coming in the second half. Scoring a couple buckets early was all it took for the junior to regain his confidence and find his zone.

“It was a big energy sparker for me, and then it just happened,” Bunke said.

For the next six minutes, the two teams traded buckets and a shot by Bunke made it 51-49 with 4:25 remaining.

Both teams got cold from the field after that, with neither team scoring for the next 3:16, but it was Bunke that broke that drought with a deep 3-pointer at 1:09 to put the Trojans ahead 52-51.

La Crescent-Hokah responded on its next possession, patiently passing until it found a shot it wanted in the form of a putback by senior guard Eli McCool, who hit a floater through contact and capitalized on an and-1 free throw for a 54-52 lead with 26 seconds remaining.

The senior McCool came off the bench as the Lancers’ sixth-man at the start of the game, but he played well enough to stay on the court in crunch time, and proved why in a key moment.

“He’s earned that opportunity to play late in the game,” Thibodeau said.

That clutch play was undone 22 seconds later when Tesch hit the game-winning three pointer with just four seconds left.

The senior guard was not Rushford-Peterson’s first option in the play they drew up during a timeout after McCool’s free throw, with Hengel and Bunke running a pick-and-roll with junior forward Sampson Wilkemeyer running a backdoor screen as well, but he answered the call when he had a chance.

“As soon as the screen happened, Riley’s guy left him and he did what he’s supposed to do, knocked a shot down,” Drinkall said.

Bunke led all scorers with 25 points, but Todd was close behind with 23. Hengel scored 11 to also reach double digits for the Trojans, while Lancers senior forward Owen Bentzen added 12 points.