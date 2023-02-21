A win over its rival helped the Central High School boys basketball team overtake Onalaska in The Associated Press' latest poll released Tuesday.

The RiverHawks (18-5) moved up to No. 6 in Division 2 after defeating the now-No. 7 Hilltoppers (17-5) 53-34 on the road Friday. Central moved up three spots while Onalaska dropped three.

West Salem (22-1) and Onlaska Luther (21-2) are ranked first in Division 3 and 4, respectively, after the Panthers beat the Knights 81-57 to win the Coulee Conference title on Monday.

In the finals girls poll of the season, Aquinas (23-1) holds the top spot in Division 4. The Blugolds are the only local No. 1 girls team after Blair-Taylor (23-1) slipped from No. 1 to No. 3 in Division 5 following a loss to eighth-ranked Alma Center Lincoln last week.

Blair-Taylor still received one first-place vote as its sits behind a pair of undefeated teams in No. 1 Prairie Farm (24-0 with five first-place votes) and No. 2 Albany (24-0 and two first-place votes).

In Division 3 girls, West Salem (22-2) and Prairie du Chien (19-4) stayed put at sixth and seventh, respectively. The Panthers and Blackhawks each host a WIAA regional semifinal Friday night.

Bangor (20-3) received five votes in Division 4 boys.

The Bangor girls (18-6) received three votes in Division 4 while Westby (20-4) was given two votes.