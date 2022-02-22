High school basketball rankings: La Crosse Central, West Salem boys, PdC girls all No. 1

Three Coulee Region basketball teams sit on top of state rankings released by The Associated Press on Tuesday, and one of them takes that ranking straight into the postseason.

The Central and West Salem boys teams maintained their No. 1 spots in Divisions 2 and 3, respectively, but they are joined this week by Prairie du Chien's girls, who have captured the top spot in Division 3 as WIAA regionals begin.

Girls regionals begin Wednesday after weather wiped out Tuesday's scheduled openers, and boys regionals begin March 1.

Central's boys (22-1) have won 19 straight games and are coming off a big win over Onalaska last week, and it received seven first-place votes to remain ahead of second-ranked Pewaukee (20-3) and third-ranked Wisconsin Lutheran (21-2).

The Panthers (20-1), who received nine first-place votes and have only lost to Eau Claire Memorial — ninth in Division 1 with an 18-4 record — this season, are in front of No. 2 Lake Country Lutheran (21-2) and No. 3 Prescott (19-2).

Onalaska Luther's boys (20-2), who have lost twice to West Salem and won eight games in a row heading into Thursday's regular-season finale against G-E-T, are eighth in Division 4 after dropping one spot from last week.

Bangor's boys dropped one spot from sixth to seventh in Division 5 after a loss to Royall last week. The Cardinals (18-4) recovered by beating Cashton and claiming another outright Scenic Bluffs Conference championship.

Prairie du Chien's girls (23-1), who lost their second game of the season to third-ranked Waupun (21-3), jumped over Freedom (23-2) to get the top spot in the final poll of the season. The Irish are second and received three first-place votes, while the Blackhawks received five.

West Salem (20-4) fell from fifth to eighth in Division 3, and Aquinas (19-4) slipped from seventh to eighth in Division 4.

Blair-Taylor (23-1) and Bangor (23-2) remain third and fourth, respectively, in Division 5.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.