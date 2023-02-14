The Aquinas and Blair-Taylor high school girls basketball teams will officially enter the postseason with No. 1 state rankings.

And they have been joined on top by a local boys team as The Associated Press released its latest polls on Tuesday afternoon.

The Blugolds (21-1) and Wildcats (22-0) have held the top spots in Division 4 and 5, respectively, all season, and that will continue when WIAA regionals get started on Feb. 21.

Onalaska Luther (20-1) will also tackle the final stretch of its regular season as the state's No. 1 team in Division 4.

Aquinas and Blair-Taylor both received all seven first-place votes. The Blugolds lead No. 2 Westfield (22-1) and No. 3 Neillsville (22-0) while the Wildcats maintain their spot over No. 2 Prairie Farm (23-0) and Albany (24-0).

West Salem and Prairie du Chien also continue to be ranked in the girls poll.

The Panthers (20-2) are sixth in Division 3, where they are followed by the No. 7 Blackhawks (18-4). The teams were tied for seventh last week in a division that is led by Freedom (22-1).

Westby (19-4) and Bangor (17-5) also received votes in Division 4 for the girls poll.

The Knights received six first-place votes to move up one spot and overtake previous No. 1 Howards Grove (19-2).

Luther joins several other boys teams that are ranked this week.

West Salem (19-1) held its No. 2 spot in Division 3. The Panthers received two of the eight first-place votes and trail No. 1 Brillion (20-0) while holding off No. 3 Racine St. Catherine's (20-1).

Onalaska (15-4) dropped one spot to No. 4 in Division 3 after a loss to West Salem, and Central (16-5) emerged from a tie for ninth into sole owner of the No. 9 spot in Division 3.

Aquinas (15-6) and Bangor (17-3) also received votes in Division 4.