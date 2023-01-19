High school basketball: RiverHawks, Hilltoppers ready for MVC showdown

Onalaska High School boys basketball coach Craig Kowal just laughs when he thinks about the gauntlet he has asked his team to run this month.

From Wisconsin Lutheran to Madison La Follette, and Waunakee to Wauwatosa West, a lot has been asked of his Hilltoppers since Christmas.

And while powerhouse Minneapolis North awaits Onalaska on Saturday during the Border Battle in Prescott, Wis., a very familiar foe pops up in the middle of all of it.

It’s time to figure out which team gets the upper hand in the MVC championship race, and that will be determined with a 7:15 p.m. Friday tipoff as Central hosts Onalaska in a pairing of two longtime rivals and state-ranked teams.

“It’s been between us and them or Aquinas for the last 14, 15 years,” Kowal said Thursday afternoon. “A game like this is one of those you circle on the calendar, and it’s been that way for a while.”

The Hilltoppers (8-3 overall, 3-0 MVC) are ranked seventh in Division 2 by The Associated Press and sit a half-game behind the fourth-ranked RiverHawks (9-3, 4-0) in the conference standings.

Onalaska has split the first four games of this challenging six-game stretch, but the two wins came over Waunakee and Wauwatosa West at the Midwest Players Classic on Friday and Saturday. That gives it some momentum heading into a series Central has controlled in recent years.

“I think we’ve made some strides defensively,” Kowal said. “The little things, as far as rebounding, being more physical and alert. That’s where we’ve shown gains the last few weeks, and we’re definitely going to need that in this game.”

Central puts a 24-game conference winning streak on the line at the Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium but does so as a much different team that it’s been during that run.

The RiverHawks are led this season by players who have emerged from complementary roles to prominent ones. That procuded nine wins in the first 11 games before an 84-74 nonconference loss at Eau Claire Memorial on Tuesday.

“This is always exciting, and the guys are really looking forward to Friday night,” Central coach Todd Fergot said. “We certainly don’t like the way we competed against Eau Claire Memorial, and this is a chance for us to get better.

“(The Old Abes) shot the ball very well, but there were some things we didn’t execute the way we know we normally do, so we want to get back on the court.”

The most significant new component to this rivalry is Onalaska junior Evan Anderson, who played his first two seasons at Black River Falls.

The 6-foot-4 guard is averaging 19.2 points and shooting 54.8 percent form the floor. Anderson appears more comfortable with what Kowal wants to see from him with each passing game, and he will create a matchup challenge for Central.

“In high school basketball a lot of the time you have a really good player, and he has one obvious strength,” Fergot said. “He doesn’t really have a weakness in his game, so he isn’t someone you can really try to go in and stop.

“The problem is they have a few other guys , and if you give too much attention to one of them, another one will go off.”

Sophomore T.J. Stuttley, who averages 16.9 ppg, is one of them. Junior Isaac Skemp (8.1 ppg) is another. Stuttley needs to be controlled in the lane and Skemp on the perimeter.

Senior Simon Desmond and junior Adam Skifton are two other players on whome the Hilltoppers can rely. Both were bigger offensive threats over the weekend than they’ve been early in the season.

The RiverHawks also have a matchup issue for the Hilltoppers with senior Bennett Fried, who is averaging 17.9 points and is a nightly threat for a double double. Like Anderson, he is long, can move and can’t be lost by the defense.

“They have those three guys who tend to do the bulk of their scoring, but I would say Bennett is the most unique matchup,” Kowal said. “His versatility makes him someone we have to be prepared for.”

Senior point guard Nic Williams (17.0) and junior guard Henry Meyer (15.8 ppg) are other reliable offensive pieces for Central. Williams has looked to score more often after focusing on distributing skills as a junior. Meyer has seen his minutes increase and transformed into a more aggressive offensive player.