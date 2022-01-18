High school basketball roundup: Breidenbach's late 3 helps Onalaska girls top Chippewa Falls

ONALASKA – The Onalaska High School girls basketball team broke out the defense and used a big basket by Emma Breidenbach in the final minute to beat Chippewa Falls 34-31 in a nonconference game Monday.

The Cardinals led most of the game before Breidenbach drilled a 3-pointer with less than a minute to go to put the Hilltoppers up 32-31. Sidney added two free throws with 13 seconds remaining to provide the final margin.

Fillbach’s 10 points led ONalaska, which also received eight from Breidenbach. Sixteen of those combined 18 points came after halftime with all of Breidenbach’s scored in the second half.

Blair-Taylor 83, New Lisbon 49

BLAIR -- The Wildcats (13-1) , ranked sixth in Division 5 by The Associated Press, extended their winning streak to six games.

Junior Lindsay Steien led Blair-Taylor with 36 points and seven assists, while Kierstyn Kindchy added 12 points. Abby Thompson had 10 points, 11 assists and five steals, and Samantha Kidd added 10 points for the Wildcats.

Steien is averaging 27.8 points per game this season.

Durand 59, Melrose-Mindoro 33

DURAND, Wis. – The Mustangs (5-10) have lost three of their past four games.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 56, Necedah 39

NECEDAH, Wis. – Bangor, which is ranked 10th in Division 5 by The Associated Press, improved to 11-2 overall and pulled into a first-place tie with Cashton at 6-0 in the conference heading into their first showdown of the season Thursday in Bangor.

Senior Will Reader scored a team-high 17 points with a pair of 3-pointers for Bangor as it won its 76th straight SBC game by building a 31-22 halftime lead and extending the advantage. Junior Dustin McDonald added 13 points, and junior Tanner Jones matched Reader’s two 3s and scored 10.

Nonconference

G-E-T 74, Whitehall 59

GALESVILLE – Sophomore Cody Schmitz scored a game-high 27 points to help the Red Hawks (6-7) to their second win in three games.

Jackson Burns and Will Mack added 15 and 12 points, respectively, for G-E-T.

Hillsboro 59, Westby 40

WESTBY – The Norsemen (6-7) lost their sixth game in a row and were led by senior Hudson Lipski, who made two 3-pointers and scored 18 points. Teammate Rhett Stenslien added 12 for Westby.

Arcadia 47, C-FC 45

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. – Kaden Updike scored 14 points, and teammate Trev Bjorge added 12 for the Raiders (2-11), who brought an end to a three-game losing streak.

