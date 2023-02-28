ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Caledonia High School girls basketball team built a big lead in the first half and held on in the second to beat Lake City 72-61 in an MSHSL Section 1AA quarterfinal at the Rochester Mayo Civic Arena on Tuesday.

The third-seeded Warriors (24-3) advanced to a semifinal game against second-seeded Rochester Lourdes (24-4) on Saturday. That game tips off at 6:30 p.m. at the Rochester Mayo Civic Auditorium.

Senior Paige Klug made four 3-pointers and scored a team-high 20 points for Caledonia, which led 38-22 after the first half. Senior Alexis Schroeder added three 3s and 18 points as the Warriors won their 11th game in a row.

Josie Foster added 14 points and Jovial King 11 for Caledonia, which made 14 of 17 free throws compared to Lake City’s 10 of 26.

The Warriors played Lourdes earlier this season in Rochester and lost 64-55. The winner of Saturday’s game qualifies for the championship against either Winona Cotter or Goodhue on March 9.

BOYS BASKETBALL

WIAA regional quarterfinals

Division 2

Tomah 58, Hayward 43

TOMAH — The sixth-seeded Timberwolves (10-15) held the 11th-seeded Hurricanes to just 15 first-half points on their way to an opening round win.

Tomah will visit third-seeded Central — coming off a bye — on Friday in the regional semifinal.

Senior forward Tom Hesse led Tomah with 19 points thanks to a consistent night frequenting the free-throw line, going 10-for-12. Senior guard Brady Plueger added 12 points.

Division 3

Mauston 73, Arcadia 67

ARCADIA — The seventh-seeded Raiders (13-12) couldn’t recover from a 16-point deficit carved out by the 10th-seeded Golden Eagles in the first half

Mauston made 12 3-pointers in the first half on its way to a 41-25 lead and finished the game with 14 3s.

Arcadia came back to tie the game at 56 but couldn’t get the lead against a team that was led by Brock Massey’s 41 points.

Senior Connor Weltzien scored 27 points and junior Maverick Drazkowski added 26 for the Raiders.

Adams-Friendship 56, Black River Falls 49

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The ninth-seeded Green Devils ended the postseason run of the eighth-seeded Tigers (12-13) before it could get started. Black River Falls has now finished back-to-back seasons with a dozen wins.

Wisconsin Dells 87, Viroqua 35

WISCONSIN DELLS — The 13th-seeded Blackhawks (1-23) saw their season end at the hands of the fourth-seeded Chiefs.

Lodi 44, Prairie du Chien 28

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — In a game dominated by defense, the eighth-seed Blackhawks (8-17) couldn’t muster enough to knock out the ninth-seeded Blue Devils.

Division 4

Cashton 75, Boscobel 41

CASHTON — The sixth-seeded Eagles (20-5) were led by junior guard Connor Butzler’s 19 points in their win over the 11th-seed Bulldogs.

Butzler had 16 points in the first half as Cashton got out to a 48-18 lead at halftime. Junior guard Noah Hemmersbach had 15 and fellow junior guard Brady Hemmersbach had 14.

Cashton will travel to Mineral Point on Friday to face the third-seeded Pointers.

Melrose-Mindoro 59, Cadott 31

MELROSE — The fourth-seeded Mustangs (17-7) took care of their opening round matchup in the 13th-seeded Hornets. Melrose-Mindoro will host fifth-seeded Spring Valley in the regional semifinals on Friday.

Colfax 70, Blair-Taylor 57

COLFAX, Wis. — The ninth-seeded Wildcats (13-11) were eliminated from the playoffs by the eighth-seeded Vikings on the road.

Division 5

C-FC 67, Brookwood 41

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — The Pirates (12-12) took care of the Falcons (5-19) behind 18 points from sophomore Cameron Lipinski. Senior Andrew Bissen added 13 points and sophomore Porter Ehrat nine for fifth-seeded C-FC, which plays at fourth-seeded Pittsville on Friday.

Brookwood was led by Evan Klinkner’s 13 points, while Brady Hanson scored 12 and Wyatt Maurhoff 11.

Benton 64, De Soto 42

BENTON, Wis. — The sixth-seeded Zephyrs won at home against the 11th-seeded Pirates (10-14), eliminating them from the playoffs.

Pittsville 85, Coulee Christian 44

PITTSVILLE, Wis. — The fourth-seeded Panthers eliminated the 13th-seed Eagles (4-17) at home.