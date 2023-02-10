WINONA — With the La Crescent-Hokah High School boys basketball team on a three-game losing streak, senior Carter Todd found no better time to give his team a spark than in its 79-66 road win Thursday over Winona Cotter in Three Rivers Conference action.

Todd had a game-high 28 points while shooting 8-for-12 at the free-throw line for the Lancers (13-8, 7-3). Over the course of his performance, Todd passed 1,000 career points.

La Crescent-Hokah led by seven at halftime and put away the Ramblers with a 12-point second half from Owen Bentzen. Bentzen finished with 20 as neither he nor Todd made a 3-pointer over the course of the win.

Junior Gabe Stewart led Cotter with 20 points, followed by sophomore Carson Roeder with 15 and junior Luke Gardner with 11.

Caledonia 91, Fillmore Central 80

CALEDONIA — The Warriors (10-9, 5-0) scored 90 points or more for the fourth time this season in a win over the Falcons at home.

Lewis Doyle and Mason King each had 24 points to lead Caledonia. Garret Konz added 20 points and Ethan Stendel had 10. Since beating Dover-Eyota on Jan. 16 to end a four-game losing streak, the Warriors have won six of their last nine.

Coulee

Arcadia 61, G-E-T 60

ARCADIA — G-E-T junior guard Cody Schmitz had 42 points for the Red Hawks (10-9, 5-4), but the difference for the Raiders (11-9, 4-5) was junior guard Prestin Scow’s lone point — a free-throw — to put Arcadia at 61 points.

Junior forward Maverick Drazkowski led Arcadia with 25 points while senior forward Connor Weltzien added 21.

Black River Falls 63, Viroqua 41

VIROQUA — The Tigers (9-12, 3-7) are now on a two-game winning streak after dropping six-in-a-row. The Blackhawks (1-18, 0-9) next opportunity for their first conference win comes Monday against Arcadia.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 81, Eleva-Strum 47

STRUM, Wis. — The Wildcats (11-9, 6-5) get their first win of a four-game road stretch. A win at Whitehall would close the stretch at .500.

Whitehall 64, Melrose-Mindoro 42

WHITEHALL, Wis. — The Mustangs (13-9, 9-1) were handed their first Dairyland loss by Whitehall in a battle of perfect conference records.

Melrose-Mindoro hadn’t lost two in a row this season until Thursday after a loss to Black River Falls earlier this week.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MVC

Aquinas 57, Onalaska 19

ONALASKA – The Blugolds (21-1, 11-0), who are ranked first in Division 4 by The Associated Press, moved within one victory of another unbeaten conference season.

Senior Macy Donarski scored 14 of her game-high 19 points in the second half for Aquinas, which led 16-11 after one half and outscored the Hilltoppers 41-7 in the second.

Freshman teammate Sammy Davis was held to 10 points, but she had eight of them in the second half to help the Blugolds win their 20th game in a row and 89th consecutive conference game. Senior Barcha Hnizdilova scored 11.

Onalaska (10-10, 6-5) was led by Sidney Fillbach’s eight points.

Tomah 58, Sparta 46

SPARTA – Senior Lauren Noth scored 29 points for the Timberwolves (10-13, 4-7) and made three 3-pointers in each half to score half of her team’s points.

Evie Tripp scored 23 points to lead the Spartans (4-18, 0-11).

Coulee

Westby 56, Onalaska Luther 39

WESTBY — The Norsemen (18-4, 9-2) and the Knights (9-12, 6-4) were in a tight battle at halftime with Westby ahead by four.

A second half frenzy by senior guard Kennedy Brueggen and Aubrey Jothen helped Westby pull away at home for a rebound win following a loss to West Salem on Tuesday. Brueggen finished with a game-high 19 points while Jothen had 17. Luther sophomore Macie Neumeister had a team-high 13 points.

Arcadia 63, G-E-T 43

ARCADIA – The Raiders (8-14, 6-4) took care of the Red Hawks (3-19, 3-7) behind another big game from senior Breah Golden.

Golden made five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 33 points in a game Arcadia led 43-25 after one half. Golden, who will play at Division II Lake Superior State, scored 19 points in the first half and is averaging 26.6 points over the past five games.

Casidi Pehler added 16 points for Arcadia, and Shayna Kirkey led G-E-T with 19 points.

Bangor 43, Cashton 36

BANGOR – The Cardinals (17-5, 12-1) clinched at least a share of their ninth straight conference championship with a win over the Eagles (13-10, 7-6).

Senior Nora Tucker scored 11 points, and sophomore Anna Fronk added nine for Bangor, which held Cashton to 16 second-half points to pull away from a two-point halftime lead.

Royall 67, Brookwood 19

ELROY, Wis. — The Falcons (7-15, 3-9) were held to six points in the second half by Royall as their two-game winning streak was snapped.

Three Rivers

Caledonia 73, Fillmore Central 44

HARMONY, Minn. – The Warriors (19-3, 13-0) won a conference championship by blowing out the Falcons.

Senior Alexis Schroeder topped 1,000 career points and scored a team-high 14 for Caledonia, which also received 13 from senior Ava Privet and 10 from Jovial King.

The Warriors have won six games in a row.

Winona Cotter 75, La Crescent-Hokah 59

LA CRESCENT — The Lancers (13-9, 3-3) have split their season series with the Ramblers after a home loss.

Senior point guard Allyssa Williams led the way for Cotter, scoring a game-high 21 points and adding 11 assists for a double-double. Junior forward Ava Killian scored 19 points, including three of the team’s 12 3-pointers. Sophomore Clarissa Sauer added 13 points.

Senior Emma Hunt led the Lancers with 15 points.

Nonconference

De Soto 45, Coulee Christian 35

WEST SALEM – The Pirates (2-19) were led by Lillian Zink’s 15 points. Ella Koch added 10 for De Soto.