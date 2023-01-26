High school basketball roundup: Holmen boys upset Aquinas behind 3-pointer parade

HOLMEN — There wasn’t a big indicator that the Holmen High School boys basketball team was ready to throttle a state-ranked opponent, but that’s what happened Thursday night.

The Vikings had won just one of their previous seven games, had four players reach double figures and made 12 3-pointers in a 71-42 victory over Aquinas, which is tied for 10th in the Division 4 Associated Press state rankings.

Holmen (6-8, 3-4) built an 18-point lead after one half and dropped the Blugolds to 11-5 overall and 3-4 in the MVC.

Senior Reid Tengblad had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Vikings, who made 27 of 55 shots and 12 of 26 from the 3-point line. Tengblad made 8 of 13 shots and one 3-pointer.

Junior Payton Seekamp made four 3s and scored 15 points, while sophomore teammate Kaiden Wilber matched his four 3-pointers and scored 14. Senior Drew Tengblad scored 10 points. Wilber added seven rebounds.

Aquinas was led by junior Walter Berns (13 points) and freshman Logan Becker (10). The Blugolds made 15 of 47 shots (31.9 percent).

Coulee

G-E-T 67, Westby 34

GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks (8-7, 4-2) are rolling with three straight wins over six days, including a win at home against the Norsemen (5-9, 2-3).

Junior wing Cody Schmitz had a game-high 25 points for G-E-T as they carry a wave of momentum into a meeting with West Salem on Tuesday.

Junior forward Braden Anibas added 16 for the Red Hawks. Westby junior guard Caleb Johnson also had 16, a team-high.

West Salem 94, Black River Falls 61

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The bench came up big for the third-ranked Panthers (13-1, 7-0) in their road win against the Tigers (7-10, 2-5).

Sophomore guard Kyle Hehli hit four 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 17 points off the bench. Another guard off the bench, junior Joe Sullivan, had 15 points on five 3s. The starters did their fair share as well with senior guard Brennen Kennedy scoring 16 points in the first half.

Junior forward Colin Zillmer had a game-high 21 points for Black River Falls.

Arcadia 47, Viroqua 37

VIROQUA — The Raiders (5-8, 1-5) picked up their first conference win of the season in a battle of winless Coulee teams against the Blackhawks (1-12, 0-5).

Junior forward Maverick Drazkowski led Arcadia in scoring with 15 points. The Raiders went to the free throw line for 17 shots in the second half, making 11.

Senior guard Clayton Weston of Viroqua had 13 points to lead the Blackhawks. Junior forward Tyler Quackenbush added 11.

Three Rivers

Caledonia 80, La Crescent-Hokah 66

CALEDONIA — The Warriors (8-6, 7-1) rode the wave of a 27-point performance by junior Lewis Doyle to a big conference victory over the Lancers (11-5, 6-2), winning their fifth straight.

Doyle had a pair of 3’s but did most of his damage from the free-throw line, going 11-for-12 from the charity stripe. La Crescent-Hokah senior guard Carter Todd also frequented the free-throw line, shooting 10-for-12 and finishing with 22 points in a loss.

Mason King had 10 points in the first half to help lead Caledonia to a 43-31 halftime lead, adding another basket after the break to finish with 12. Senior guard Mason Einerwold added 11 for the Lancers.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Coulee

Arcadia 58, Viroqua 48

ARCADIA — The Raiders (5-12, 4-4) ended a two-game losing streak and won for the second time in 10 games by taking care of the Blackhawks (3-14, 0-8).

Breah Golden scored 20 points, and Brynn Aspen added 11 for Arcadia, which beat Viroqua for a second time. Golden scored 17 points in the second half after being limited to three free throws in the first.

Aspen and Kaitlyn Brewer each made three of Arcadia’s nine 3-pointers. Senior Zoey Clark scored 16 points for the Blackhawks.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 41, Hillsboro 32

BANGOR — The Cardinals (13-4, 9-1) won their third game in a row and avenged a 22-point loss to the Tigers (15-3, 7-3) earlier this season.

Bangor held Hillsboro to 13 points in the second half after allowing it to score 66 points in the first meeting and was led by freshman Kennedy Hamilton, who made three 3-pointers in the first half and scored a team-high 15 points.

Senior Joeryn Freit added nine and senior Gabby Schroeder seven for the Cardinals.

Cashton 62, Brookwood 55

CASHTON — The Eagles (11-7, 6-4) built their advantage in the first half and held on to beat the Falcons (5-14, 2-8) and swept the regular-season series.

Senior Braylee Hyatt scored 24 points, and junior Sydney Helgerson added 11 for Cashton, which also received 10 from sophomore Taylor Lindley-Schendel. Helgerson made two 3-pointers.

Junior Vanessa Anderson scored a game-high 26 points with a pair of 3-pointers for Brookwood.

Nonconference

Blair-Taylor 75, G-E-T 33

BLAIR — A pair of 20-point performances led the top-ranked Wildcats (16-0) to another win to add to their perfect record, this time against the Red Hawks (3-14).

Senior guard Abby Thompson had a great night at both ends of the court, scoring 20 points and nabbing six steals to go with five assists. Senior guard Lindsay Steien also had 20 points and finished a rebound shy of a double-double.

Freshman center Andrea Waldera added 10 points.

West Salem 59, Tomah 32

TOMAH — After a low scoring first half, the 10th-ranked Panthers (17-1) offense exploded for 36 points in the second to put away the Timberwolves (7-10) on the road.

Sophomore guard Megan Johnson had 16 points while senior forward Anna McConkey added 13 to help West Salem rebound in their first home game since Prairie du Chien handed them their first loss of the season.

Tomah senior wing Lauren Noth had 11 points while senior guard Brin Neumann — who on Friday will sign a letter of intent for the Division II UW-Parkside golf program — added eight.