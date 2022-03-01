High school basketball roundup: Holmen eliminates Logan in WIAA D2 regional quarterfinals

HOLMEN — The Holmen High School boys basketball team won its season series with Logan and advanced to the WIAA Division 2 regional semifinals on Tuesday with a quarterfinal victory over the Rangers.

The seventh-seeded Vikings outscored 10th-seeded Logan in each half on the way to a 63-49 win that moves them to a semifinal at second-seeded River Falls on Friday.

Four players scored at least 10 points for Holmen, which stretched a four-point halftime lead to double figures.

Sophomore Jase Leeser made a pair of 3-pointers and scored a team-high 13 points to go with five rebounds and four assists for the Vikings. Junior Reid Tengblad had 11 points and five rebounds, junior Drew Tangblad 10 points and a team-high six rebounds, and senior Ty Leeser 10 points and five rebounds for Holmen.

The Rangers (6-19) had their season ended and were led by junior Justis Arellano’s 15 points. Arellano made all eight of his attempts from the foul line and had three assists. Senior Keenan Hass had a team-high eight rebounds to go with eight points.

Menomonie 56, Sparta 42

MENOMONIE, Wis. — The 11th-seeded Spartans (4-20) were outscored by nine points in the second half after being within 29-24 at the half.

Junior Layden Bender scored 12 points to lead Sparta, which finished its season with eight straight losses. Noah Fedderson’s 20 points led sixth-seeded Menomonie.

Division 3

Westby 71, Altoona 63

WESTBY — The eighth-seeded Norsemen (11-14) held on to beat the ninth-seeded Railroaders and earned a regional semifinal game at top-seeded West Salem (22-1) on Friday.

Senior Hudson Lipski made four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 28 points for Westby, which built a 41-34 lead after one half. Lipski made all of his 3s in the first half.

Sophomore Rhett Stenslien added 26 points for the Norsemen. He scored 15 in the second half.

Black River Falls 73, Viroqua 43

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The seventh-seeded Tigers (12-11) beat the 10th-seeded Blackhawks (6-18) behind 27 points from sophomore Evan Anderson, who made three 3-pointers.

Junior Trey Cowley added 10 points for Black River Falls, who play at second-seeded Stanley-Boyd on Friday. Mike Antonelli and Evan Voss scored nine apiece for the Tigers.

Viroqua was led by Griffin Olson’s 15 points.

Adams-Friendship 47, G-E-T 45

GALESVILLE — The sixth-seeded Red Hawks (11-14) were knocked off by the 11th-seeded Green Devils.

Sophomore Cody Schmitz scored a game-high 20 points for G-E-T, which also received 11 points from Warren Stoner.

Mauston 74, Arcadia 48

MAUSTON, Wis. — The 12th-seeded Raiders (4-21) lost their 10th straight game as their season came to an end.

Evansville 60, Prairie du Chien 51

EVANSVILLE, Wis. — The seventh-seeded Blue Devils ended the season for the 10th-seeded Blackhawks (8-17).

Division 4

Melrose-Mindoro 73, Lancaster 47

MELROSE — Dominic McRoberts scored 24 points, and Tristan McRoberts 21 as the seventh-ranked Mustangs (16-9) advanced to a semifinal game at second-seeded River Ridge on Friday.

Ty Zeman added 11 points for Melrose-Mindoro.

Iowa-Grant 55, Cashton 51

CASHTON — The fifth-seeded Eagles (18-7) were upset by the 12th-seeded Panthers.

Presley Brueggen and Bowdy Dempsey each scored 13 points for Cashton, which also received 10 points from Connor Butzler.

Division 5

Bangor 75, Wonewoc-Center 46

BANGOR — The top-seeded Cardinals (20-4) had a 17-point lead by halftime and beat the Wolves for a third time this season.

Eleven players scored for Bangor, and junior Dustin McDonald led the way with 14 points. Senior Gunner Ellenburg added 12 and senior Will Reader 10 for the Cardinals, who host eighth-seeded Loyal in Friday’s semifinal round.

Blair-Taylor 60, Independence 37

BLAIR — Senior Cain Fremstad scored 19 points and junior Jaren Swanson 13 for the second-seeded Wildcats (16-9), who have won three of their past four heading into a regional semifinal home game against 10th-seeded Brookwood (7-18).

Brookwood 61, Coulee Christian 41

WEST SALEM — The Falcons used a 12-point performance from Austin Frye and at least one point from nine players in a win over the Eagles.Evan Klinkner added nine points for Brookwood.

Highland 66, De Soto 48

HIGHLAND, Wis. — The Pirates had their season come to a close at 11-13.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MSHSL Section 1AA

Rochester Lourdes 52, Caledonia 35

ROCHESTER, Minn. — The seventh-seeded Warriors (17-11) couldn’t recover from a 12-point first half against the second-seeded Eagles (19-7).

Junior Paige Klug made three 3-pointers and scored a team-high 13 points for Caledonia. Junior Ava Privet added eight points for the Warriors.

