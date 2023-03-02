LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The La Crescent-Hokah High School boys basketball team used a big second half to pull away from Blooming Prairie and start its MSHSL Section 1AA postseason with a 81-59 victory on Thursday.

Senior Carter Todd scored a game-high 24 points, and the Lancers (18-9) outscored the Awesome Blossoms (9-15) by 13 points in the second half after building a 39-30 halftime lead.

Mason Einerwold added 15 points and Noah Bjerke-Wieser 12 for La Crescent-Hokah, which had 10 players score at least two points. Owen Bentzen scored nine for the fifth-seeded Lancers, who play fourth-seeded Cannon Falls (14-12) at the Rochester Civic Arena on Tuesday. That quarterfinal tips off at 7:30 p.m.

Caledonia 96, St. Charles 71

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The third-seeded Warriors (14-12) turned a 16-point halftime lead into a 25-point victory over the Saints.

Both teams made 10 3-pointers, and Caledonia’s Mason King made four of them to score 17 points. Garrett Konz added 16 points and Lewis Doyle and Will Hahn 12 for the Warriors, who scored 47 points in the first half and 49 in the second.

Thirteen players scored for Caledonia, which also received a nine-point performance from Ethan Stendel.

The Warriors next play sixth-seeded Chatfield (16-10) at the Rochester Mayo Civic Arena on Tuesday, That game tips off at 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WIAA sectional semifinals

Division 2

Menomonie 56, Tomah 31

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Timberwolves (13-15) had their deepest playoff run in years ended by the Mustangs.

Seventh-seeded Tomah finished its season with five wins in its last seven games.

Division 3

Prairie du Chien 46, Platteville 42

LANCASTER, Wis. — The top-seeded Blackhawks (22-4) beat the third-seeded Hillmen (20-7) for a third time to move within one victory of the state tournament.

Prairie du Chien puts an 11-game winning streak on the line when it plays second-seeded Waupun (20-7) at Madison Edgewood on Saturday. The game tips off at 1 p.m.

Division 5

Blair-Taylor 57, Hillsboro 55

CASHTON — The top-seeded Wildcats (26-1) survived a scare from the second-seeded Tigers (23-5) to qualify for a sectional championship game.

Blair-Taylor plays top-seeded Belmont (23-5) in that 1 p.m. championship game Saturday in Tomah.