High school basketball roundup: La Crosse Aquinas boys, Westby girls advance to title games

The Aquinas High School boys basketball team advanced to the championship game of its own tournament with a 63-51 victory over Poynette at the Reinhart Athletic Center on Monday.

The Blugolds built a 13-point lead in the first half and cruised to their seventh straight victory while earning a 7:30 p.m. Tuesday game against Richland Center.

Senior Quinn Miskowski made his only 3-pointer and scored nine of his team-high 17 points in the first half for Aquinas (7-0). He leads the Blugolds with his scoring average of 17.4 points per game.

Senior Chris Wilson added 10 of his 16 points in the second half for Aquinas, which scored 11 points at the free-throw line. Will Skemp made six of those free throws and scored 14 points for the Blugolds.

Richland Center 65, G-E-T 56

The Red Hawks (4-2) were led by senior Cody Schmitz, who scored 26 points, and head to the 5:30 p.m. consolation game against the Pumas at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.

Will Mack added 11 points for G-E-T. Schmitz is averaging 36 ppg.

Lewiston Auto Classic

Caledonia 61, Prairie du Chien 44

WINONA — The Warriors (6-0) kept an unbeaten season alive by taking care of the Blackhawks.

Senior Chris Pieper scored eight points in the first half to help Caledonia to a 31-16 lead, then scored seven more in the second for a team-high 15.

Seniors Thane Meiners and Eli King added 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Warriors. Senior Jackson Koepke made two first-half 3-pointers and scored 10 for Caledonia.

Prairie du Chien (0-7) was led by freshman Nicholas McCullick’s 16 points. He scored 11 of them in the second half.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Prescott 60, G-E-T 43

PRESCOTT, Wis. – The Red Hawks (3-7) were led by Shayna Kirkey’s 12 points. Lindsey Lettner and Aliyah Hunter added six apiece.

Westby Tournament

Westby 67, Mauston 7

WESTBY – The Norsemen (6-5) climbed back over the .500 mark and ended a two-game losing streak behind a game-high 23-point performance from junior Kennedy Brueggen.

Junior Aubrey Jothen added 12 points for Westby, which plays Kickapoo (10-1) at 7 p.m. in Tuesday’s championship game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0