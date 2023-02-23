HOLMEN – The Onalaska High School boys basketball team secured a share of the MVC championship by beating Holmen 68-49 at the Bernie L. Ferry Fieldhouse on Thursday.

Sophomore T.J. Stuttley scored a game-high 35 points on 15-for-21 shooting for the Hilltoppers (18-5, 11-1), who tied Central for the title after splitting two games with the RiverHawks during the regular season.

Junior Isaac Skemp added nine points for Onalaska, which is ranked seventh in Division 2 by The Associated Press.

Senior Drew Tengblad scored a team-high 16 for the Vikings (11-12, 5-7). Senior Reid Tengblad added 13 and sophomore Kaiden Wilber 11 for Holmen.

Logan 78, Sparta 63

The Rangers (11-13, 5-7) jumped out to an 11-point halftime lead and didn’t look back in beating the Spartans (3-20, 0-12) at the Steve Hole Field House.

Nick Joley and Andrew Hackbarth scored 15 points apiece for Logan, which closed out the regular season with three straight victories and prepares to host Sparta in a regional opener next week.

Cam Kruse added 14 points for the Rangers, who swept the Spartans during the regular season.

Coulee

West Salem 87, Arcadia 37

ARCADIA – The Panthers (23-1, 12-0) completed their unbeaten conference season by making 17 3-pointers against the Raiders (13-11, 5-7) at the Wanek Center.

Senior Joe Sullivan made six 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 22 points, and sophomore teammate Kyle Hehli scored 15 points on five 3-pointers for West Salem, which is ranked first in Division 3 by The Associated Press and has won 12 straight games.

Fourteen players scored at least one point for the Panthers, who also received a 10-point performance from senior Carson Koepnick. West Salem starters scored eight points – Hehli made two 3s – after building a 51-22 halftime lead.

Senior Connor Weltzien scored 14 of his team-high 16 points in the first half for Arcadia.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 69, La Farge 47

DE SOTO – The Pirates (10-13, 6-6) sewed up fifth place in the conference with a win over the Wildcats.

De Soto had a 31-19 halftime lead before extending it and was led by junior Mason Zink’s 15 points. Sophomore Harris Krueger and senior Evan Koch added 14 points apiece, and junior teammate Landon Pedretti scored 13 for the Pirates.