High school basketball roundup: Onalaska girls basketball outlasts Holmen

ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School girls basketball team held off the Holmen Vikings 58-54 on Friday night in MVC play, aided by 17 points from junior forward Sidney Fillbach.

Fillbach had 14 in the first half with eight coming off free throw attempts.

The Hilltoppers (2-2, 2-1) also saw sophomore Tatum Walters contribute with 13 points and Claire Pedretti pitch in with 11.

The Vikings (2-5, 2-1) were kept alive in the second half by freshman guard Macy Kline and her 16 points after the halftime break. She finished with a game-high 20.

Junior guard Sydney Valiska had 10 for Holmen while junior forward Izzy Jahr and sophomore guard Danika Rebhahn each had eight.

MVC

Logan 54, Sparta 42

SPARTA — The combination of senior forward Jazzy Davis and junior guard Aaliyah Hamilton helped the Rangers (3-2, 1-0) to a win in their conference opener against the Spartans (2-5, 0-2.)

Davis had a game-high 21 points with Hamilton not far behind with 20 of her own. Sparta junior Evelyn Tripp had four three-pointers and finished with a team-high 14.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 64, C-FC 62 (OT)

BLAIR — The Pirates (4-2, 2-1) forced overtime in a road matchup against Blair-Taylor (6-0, 4-0), but the Wildcats pulled off a 64-62 win.

Senior guard Lindsay Steien paved the way for B-T with a 26-point, 12-rebound double-double. Senior guard Abby Thompson added 19 points in the win.

C-FC was led by an 18-point night from junior guard Emma Mann, with junior forward Lexi Pronschinske adding 14 points.

Melrose-Mindoro 52, Eleva-Strum 31

MELROSE — The Mustangs (3-3, 2-1) pick up a home victory over the Cardinals.

BOYS BASKETBALL

MVC

Holmen 73, Tomah 72 (OT)

HOLMEN — The Vikings (2-2, 1-1) edged out the Timberwolves (1-3, 0-1) in overtime for their first conference victory of the season.

The senior Tengblad brothers came up big again for Holmen with Drew Tengblad having a game-high 28 points while Reid had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Tomah senior forward Tom Hesse had a team-high 20 points.

Coulee

West Salem 83, Black River Falls 27

WEST SALEM — The Panthers (3-0, 2-0) put an exclamation mark on their conference home opener with a blowout victory over the Tigers (2-2, 0-1).

Sophomore guard Kyle Hehli led the team with 16 while senior guard Carson Koepnick, senior wing Peter Lattos and junior forward Douglas Dillaber all had 10. Senior forward Trey Cowley led the Tigers in scoring with 10.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 58, Necedah 37

NECEDAH, Wis. — The battle of the Cardinals went to Bangor (2-1, 1-0) as they got out to a sizable lead in the first half despite foul trouble.

Senior wing Dustin McDonald had a game-high 18 points, including 12 in the first half that got Bangor out to a 31-14 lead.

Nonconference

Luther 80, Logan 63

ONALASKA — The Knights (3-1) overcame a pair of 20-point scorers on the Rangers (1-3) to win their non conference matchup.

Senior guard Isaiah Schwichtenberg had a team-high 18 for Luther. Fellow senior guard Kodi Miller may have been the difference with 16 points and four assists. Logan senior guard Justis Arellano and junior guard Nick Joley each had 20.