High school basketball roundup: Quinn Miskowski scores 1,000th point for Aquinas; West Salem girls clinch share of Coulee title

Aquinas High School senior Quinn Miskowski became an elite part of his program’s history by making one shot against Arcadia on Monday night.

The guard made a few more than that, too, as the Blugolds beat Arcadia 83-37 in a nonconference game at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.

Miskowski’s first basket made him the 12th player in Aquinas boys basketball history to score 1,000 points, and he finished with eight points as Aquinas (15-6) won for the fourth time in five games.

The Blugolds were up 48-20 by the end of the first half and had 11 players score at least two points. Senior Chris Wilson led the way with 15 points, and he scored 13 of them in the first half.

Walter Berns added 13 points and Will Skemp 11 for Aquinas, which hosts Richland Center on Tuesday and picks up its MVC schedule at Tomah on Friday.

Prairie du Chien 52, Viroqua 50

VIROQUA – Owen Oldenburg hit the winning shot with 2 seconds left on the clock to lift Prairie du Chien (7-14) won its fourth game in a row.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Aquinas 51, Madison Edgewood 46

MADISON – The seventh-ranked Blugolds (18-4) outscored the Crusaders by eight points after facing a halftime deficit.

Senior Jacy Weisbrod scored a game-high 18 points, and junior Macy Donarski added 17 for Aqunas, which trailed 20-18 after one half. Weisbrod scored 11 in the first half and Donarski 15 in the second for the Blugolds in their fourth straight victory.

Weisbrod made four 3-pointers, and Donarski made six of her eight free throws after halftime.

Junior Shea Bahr added 11 points for Aquinas, which concludes its regular season at Logan on Thursday.

Coulee

West Salem 89, Viroqua 17

WEST SALEM – The Panthers (19-3, 10-1) clinched a share of the conference championship by blasting the Blackhawks.

West Salem, which is ranked sixth in Division 3 and has a No. 1 seed for the upcoming WIAA tournament, led 40-9 by the end of the first half and had 13 players score.

Junior Anna McConkey scored 16 points for the Panthers, who had three players score more than 10 points. Freshman Megan Johnson added 13 points and senior Ella Jordan 10 for West Salem, which has won five games in a row and can clinch an outright Coulee title with an Onalaska Luther loss or by winning at Arcadia on Thursday.

