High school basketball roundup: West Salem girls stays perfect, beats Onalaska

WEST SALEM — The West Salem High School girls basketball team got a nonconference test from Onalaska on Friday, ultimately winning 50-41 to stay undefeated.

The Panthers (13-0) were led by 13 points from sophomore guard Megan Johnson. Senior forward Anna McConkey scored 11, all of which coming in the first half.

The Hilltoppers (6-6) got a game-high 14 points from junior forward Sidney Fillbach despite first half foul trouble. Senior guard Ava Breidenbach had three first half fouls and still had eight points.

West Salem has another tough task next on the docket, hosting Prairie du Chien on Tuesday. The Hilltoppers will also be at home Tuesday to face Caledonia.

Holmen 62, Arcadia 36

ARCADIA — The Vikings (9-6, 5-2) won their road non conference meeting with the Raiders (3-10, 2-4).

Senior guard Breah Golden had a game-high 24 points for Arcadia, making all but four of their field goals.

Junior forward Izzy Jahr had 17 points for Holmen. Junior guard Sydney Valiska finished with 11 after scoring eight in the second half.

MVC

Central 63, Sparta 46

SPARTA — Senior guard Brittney Mislivecek reached 30 points as the RiverHawks (6-9, 4-2) got a road win against the Spartans (3-12, 0-5).

Freshman guard Alahnna Simpson added 14 as Central has now won two straight after a string of four losses in a row.

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 46, Independence 33

INDEPENDENCE, Wis. — The Mustangs (6-7, 3-4) move closer to .500 with a victory over Independence.

BOYS BASKETBALL

MVC

Central 82, Sparta 42

The RiverHawks (9-2, 4-0) went on a 29-3 run in the first half on their way to a win over the Spartans (3-11, 0-4).

Senior wing Bennett Fried led his team in scoring with 18 points, followed by senior guard Nic Williams with 16 and junior wing Henry Meyer with 13.

Logan 73, Holmen 58

The Rangers (5-8, 2-3) had a quadrant of double-digit scorers push them to a win over the Vikings (5-5, 2-2).

Junior guard Nick Joley led Logan with 19 points and five steals. Senior guard Cam Kruse had 14, senior guard Justis Arellano had 13 and senior forward Scotty Grossbach rounded out the double-digit scorers with 12.

Holmen was led by senior forward Drew Tengblad, who had 21 points.

Coulee

West Salem 83, Arcadia 43

WEST SALEM — The Panthers (11-0, 6-0) won in dominant fashion against the Raiders (3-6, 0-5).

Sophomore guard Kyle Hehli and senior forward Brett McConkey each had a team-high 15 points for West Salem. Senior guard Carson Koepnick added 13. Arcadia senior forward Connor Weltzien had 11 to lead the Raiders.

Scenic Bluffs

Cashton 79, Wonewoc-Center 24

WONEWOC, Wis. — Junior guard Noah Hemmersbach had a game-high 14 points in a team effort win for the Eagles (9-2, 5-1) over the Wolves.

Junior guard Brett Hemmersbach added 12 points while senior forward Jacob Huntzicker finished with 11.

Bangor 52, Royall 41

ELROY, Wis. — Senior guard Tanner Jones, after having just five points in the first half, finished with 22 in the Cardinals (11-3, 7-1) win over Royall.

Junior forward Chase Horstman had 14 points while senior wing Dustin McDonald added 10.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 56, C-FC 41

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — The Wildcats (5-6, 2-3) rode a 20-point performance by sophomore guard Ethan Kniseley on their way to a needed conference win over the Pirates.

Senior forward Evan Nehring added 18 points. Cameron Lipinski led C-FC with 12.