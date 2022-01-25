WATCH NOW: High school basketball--Second-ranked La Crosse Central boys top Aquinas

The shots were there to take, but the Central High School boys basketball team was having a tough time getting them to drop.

Perimeter shots bounced off the rim, and drives to the basket came up empty.

So the RiverHawks changed their approach and focused on possession and defense to finish off Aquinas 47-39 in an MVC game Tuesday night at Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium.

"It was a tough game, but give Aquinas credit for making it that way," Central coach Todd Fergot said. "We weren't shooting the ball well, so we concentrated on possessing the ball and came out of here with a 'W'."

The RiverHawks (16-1, 6-0), ranked second in Division 2 by The Associated Press, made just five field goals after halftime but pushed their lad to as many as 17 points on the way to their 13th win in a row.

Senior Devon Fielding finished with 17 points and six rebounds to help Central hand the Blugolds (11-5, 4-2) their fourth straight loss.

Aquinas senior Will Skemp nearly shot his team back into the game by scoring three straight baskets after a Nic Williams putback gave the RiverHawks a 39-22 lead with 8 minutes, 35 seconds remaining.

Skemp scored on a putback of his own and followed it up by converting a pass from Chris Wilson and then hitting a 3-pointer from the right side to get the Blugolds within 39-29 with 6:11 left.

Fielding then scored Central's next six points as they stretched possessions with both ball control and offensive rebounds. Another Skemp 3 cut Central's lead to 43-35 with 1:35 left, but the deficit was too much to overcome.

Skemp scored a game-high 19 points, but senior teammate Quinn Miskowski was harassed all night and was only able to get six shots at the basket. Miskowski, who came in averaging 16.9 points per game, finished with six and scored his only field goal on a layup with 32.3 seconds left.

"I thought Colin (Adams) did an awesome job on him," Fielding said. "He is an amazing defender and works hard out there.

"(Miskowski) dictates a lot of what they do on offense and does a lot for them. To kind of neutralize him is huge."

Adams added to that effort by hitting a pair of 3s and scoring 11 points, while teammate Bennett Fried added eight a team-high nine rebounds. Jackson Flottmeyer added nine points for the Blugolds.

