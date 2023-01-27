High school basketball: Strong start propels first-place La Crosse Aquinas girls past second--place Holmen

The Aquinas High School girls basketball team knew it had a dangerous opponent on its hands Friday night.

Holmen arrived at the Reinhart Athletic Complex with eight wins in its past nine games and after four straight MVC wins propelled it into second place.

But the Blugolds knew they could land a major blow to the Vikings’ confidence with a dominant start, and that’s exactly what they did with a crowd of roughly 1,000 people watching.

Aquinas, which is ranked No. 1 in Division 4 by The Associated Press, scored the first 14 points and turned Holmen over repeatedly on early possessions in setting the tone for a 66-24 victory

“That’s something we try to do, and it’s probably happened about 50 percent of the time this year,” Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said. “They are coming off a bunch of wins, (coach) Nate (Johnson) has them playing well, and if they knock us off, this is anybody’s race, right?

“I love the way the kids responded. Their energy level was off the hook, and when we play like that, we can have some real success.”

The Blugolds (17-1, 8-0) opened up a 2½-game lead over second-place Holmen (11-8, 6-3) with four conference games left on the schedule. Aquinas has won 86 straight MVC games since a 51-49 loss at Holmen on Dec. 11, 2015 and is trying to win its ninth straight conference title.

Freshman Sammy Davis scored 12 of her game-high 19 points in the second half, and senior teammate Macy Donarski all 16 of hers in the first half for the Blugolds, who have won 16 games in a row.

The Vikings didn’t score until 12 minutes, 35 seconds remained in the first half and were held to four field goals while scoring 10 points before halftime.

Macy Donarski gave Aquinas its 14-0 lead on a three-point play and kept the team’s pace at the desired level whenever on the court. She also had eight steals, seven assists and three blocked shots and had 10 of those first 14 points.

“We knew Holmen was going to bring its best game to us tonight, so we wanted to pressure early,” the University of Montana commit said. “We just wanted that early lead on them and to make a point to them early.”

The Blugolds had 20 steals — Shea Bahr added four and Davis and Autumn Passehl three apiece — and never let the Vikings get into a rhythm.

Two of Holmen’s top three scorers this season — junior Sydney Valiska (9.1 ppg) and sophomore Danika Rebhahn (8.6 ppg) — were held scoreless, and Olivia Schneider led the Vikings with eight.

Macy Donarski had four straight assists during one stretch of the second half and found Davis open for two baskets during the 9-2 run and 47-14 lead they produced. Davis was the recipient of two of those, while another set up a Passehl 3-pointer and another a Barcha Hnizdilova hoop.

After wins over Platteville and Holmen this week, the Blugolds now set their focus on West Salem (17-1), which has won four straight games since a 66-60 loss to Prairie du Chien and plays at Bangor (13-4) on Saturday afternoon.

Aquinas had a slow start offensively against the Hillmen (15-4) and rebounded with a strong second half for a 63-53 win. The Blugolds will need a start similar to that of Friday’s game if they want to land a quick knockout punch on the Panthers, who are winning all of these games with just one senior and one junior in its rotation.

“I think our spacing improved in the second half (against Platteville), and that allowed Mace to get downhill,” Dave Donarski said. “Then we were spreading it around, getting open 3s and buckets going to the rim..

“Tonight, there was a spot in the game where Mace drove into the lane, collapse, Sammy relocates, dump it, layup. It’s exactly the way we draw it up, and that’s the kind of thing that’s going to have to be sharp because West Salem is a really, really good team, well coached and talented.”