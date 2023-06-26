Two teammates who won the 2023 WIAA Division 4 boys basketball championship for Onalaska Luther High School will be adversaries this week at the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star games in at the JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.

Now-graduated guard Isaiah Schwichtenberg will represent the Red Team in the Division 4 boys all-star game at 10:30 a.m. Thursday alongside Bangor guard Tanner Jones. Meanwhile, Knights guard Kodi Miller will play for the opposing White Team. Schwichtenberg will play college basketball at NCAA Division III Wisconsin Lutheran.

The Blair-Taylor girls team will not have the same issue with now-graduated guards Abby Thompson and Lindsay Steien each playing for the South Team in the Division 5 girls all-star game at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Joining them on the South Team will be Cashton’s Braylee Hyatt.

West Salem’s boys and girls teams each made the Division 3 state finals this season and will both have representatives for the WBCA All-Star games.

Panthers forward Anna McConkey joins Arcadia’s Breah Golden on the Division 3 North Team, which plays the South at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Golden is committed to Division II Lake Superior State.

West Salem’s Carson Koepnick and Peter Lattos will represent the Panthers in the Division 3 boys game at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, joining Black River Falls’ Trey Cowley. Koepnick will keep his collegiate career close to home playing for Viterbo University. Lattos is committed to Division II Northern Michigan.

The Division 2 boys game is set for 2 p.m. Thursday with Central seniors Bennett Fried and Nic Williams playing for the White Team. Central coach Todd Fergot joins Tomah coaches Ben Rushlow and Jeff Brieske on the White Team staff.

Brittney Mislivecek will represent the Central girls team in the Division 2 girls game at 2 p.m. Wednesday, playing for the North Team. Mislivecek is committed to Division II Michigan Tech.