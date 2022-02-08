High school basketball: Top-ranked La Crosse Central boys run off Holmen

The second half wasn't going as well as the first half did for the Holmen High School boys basketball team on Tuesday night, but it was still trading punches with top-ranked Central.

But with about 11 minutes, 40 seconds left, the Vikings landed their last punch.

Reid Tengblad's shot from the baseline stopped a modest run by the RiverHawks and had Holmen within nine points before Central unleashed an attack that quickly floored the Vikings.

The RiverHawks, who moved into the top spot in the Division 2 rankings released by The Associated Press that afternoon, scored 30 straight points and held Holmen scoreless for more than 10 minutes in a 72-42 MVC victory at Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium.

Maybe more impressive than the 30-point run itself is the fact that nine players provided those points as Central (19-1, 8-0) won its 16th straight game.

"We really share the ball well, and no one really cares who scores as long as we win in the end," Central coach Todd Fergot said. "Last year, we really needed to lean on Devon (Fielding) and Noah (Compan), but this year we know that other guys can help out more consistently."

The RiverHawks cranked up the defense and forced turnover after turnover during the deciding run, which didn't seem likely after the Vikings (6-13, 3-6) were within 30-26 after one half.

Fielding scored a game-high 20 points, and Compan and Porter Pretasky added 10 each for Central, which hasn't lost since a 52-38 setback at the hands of Benilde-St. Margaret's (Minn.) on Dec. 11. Pretasky and Compan also combined for 14 rebounds, seven of which came on the offensive end.

Tengblad's last basket had Holmen within 42-33 before Boston Brindley answered with a 3-pointer from the left corner, then converted off a steal and pass from Nic Williams. Fielding, Williams, Pretasky, Colin Adams, Compan, Quinn Servais, Henry Meyer and Sam fergot also scored during the 30-0 run that followed.

"We're still not playing as well as we can play," said Fergot, whose team had 10 players score while completing a regular-season sweep of the Vikings. "We have individuals who we know can give us some more, and I like the challenge of that as we go forward."

Junior Drew Tengblad scored a team-high 12 points for Holmen, which lost for the third time in four games and did a good job of not letting Central put a big run on it in the first half.

"I think Central just got to us a little bit," Holmen coach Ryan Meyer said. "We've had a tough time stopping runs, and teams have been able to go on bigger runs than they should.

"Credit to them in that they changed up what they were doing, and we got a little confused. They wore us out, and we got a little tired, I think."

Holmen held its last lead at 8-7 before Fielding converted a drive through the lane with 12:41 on the clock. Central's biggest lead of the first half was eight points on two occasions, but the Vikings scored 10 of the final 16 points of the half and were within 28-26 after Tengblad basket before Fielding's final hoop of the half.

