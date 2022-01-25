High school basketball: Unbeaten Caledonia boys rout unbeaten P-E-M

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia High School boys basketball team was supposed to get a serious challenge Tuesday night when unbeaten Plainview-Elgin-Millville came to town.

The Bulldogs not only won their first 14 games, they beat 10 of those opponents by more than 20 points. They had enough to hang with the Warriors for a while, but Caledonia eventually pulled away for a 71-43 victory.

The Warriors (14-0, 7-0), ranked second to Minneapolis North in Minnesota’s Class AA, outscored P-E-M 42-19 in the second half and were led by a 22-point performance from senior and Iowa State University commit Eli King.

King scored 12 points in the second half and teamed up with Ja’Shon Simpson (17 points) and Jackson Koepke (14 points) to add another big victory to the team’s resume by extending their Three Rivers Conference winning streak to 59 games.

Caledonia also won its 19th straight game at home as it prepares to host Rushford-Peterson (10-3, 6-2), which is ranked seventh in Class A and coming off an 84-31 win over St. Charles, on Thursday.

Koepke had two 3-pointers and scored eight of his points in the second half.

