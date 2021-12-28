WATCH THIS: High school basketball--West Salem boys blow past Spooner

WEST SALEM -- The players moved the ball and rolled for 36 minutes. Maybe not all 36, but just about all 36.

The West Salem High School boys basketball team doesn’t just like to get the ball up the floor quickly, it likes to pressure the defense with ball movement to find the open player. The Panthers don’t force many shots because there always seems to be another pass to make.

And everyone on the roster is comfortable making that pass.

Evidence of that was supplied throughout its 81-35 victory over Spooner in the West Salem Holiday Tournament on Tuesday. Twenty-one of the first 25 shots West Salem made were set up with an assist, and the flow was something the Rails just couldn’t handle for more than seven minutes.

Spooner senior Andrew Nauertz buried a 3-pointer to get the Rails within 12-10 with 11 minutes, 28 seconds remaining in the first half. The basket prompted West Salem coach Mark Wagner to take a timeout, and the game changed for good once the ball was put back into play.

“We started slow and a little sloppy with the basketball early,” Wagner said. “But then I think we played real well, and it sets up a heck of a matchup (Wednesday night).”

The Panthers (6-0) next host Maple Northwestern (3-2), which hung a 103-68 loss on Sparta in an earlier game. John Grohn scored a team-high 35 points, and Jase Nelson added 26 for the Tigers, who scored 56 points in the first half to bury the Spartans.

“Our biggest concern will be taking care of the basketball,” Wagner said of the 6 p.m. Wednesday matchup. “They are relentless with their pressure, whether it’s full-court or half-court.

“There is no time they don’t pressure the basketball, and if we have an Achilles heel, it’s probably our ability to take care of the ball. We’ll have to handle it and not turn (the ball) over, but we’ll also have to be able to attack the basket against it.”

Moving the ball like they did against the Rails (3-3) is just what the Panthers need.

Junior Carson Koepnick scored a team-high 15 points, and 12 Panthers scored at least one point.

West Salem put the game away quickly after having to call the early timeout. The Panthers followed the Nauertz 3-pointer with a 22-3 run that gave them a 34-13 lead. Spooner’s next basket came with 4:05 left in the half, leaving them scoreless for more than seven minutes.

Junior Brett McConkey was a force during the run with his ability to rebound, defend and find the open teammate.

“Rebounding is something I enjoy doing,” said McConkey, who kept possession after possession aliver after missed shots. “Rebounding is what piques my interest, and it is emphasized in practice. Rebound with five (players) is one of our goals.”

McConkey supplied West Salem with his offensive burst early with a putback, a basket off a pass from Peter Lattos and a steal and layup to put the Panthers in front 9-2.

“He may not score a lot, but he’ll score,” Koepnick said. “He grabs those boards and gets those putbacks. It’s great for us to have him down in the post.”

The Panthers made 14 3-pointers and had eight players with at least one. Koepnick and Lattos made three each to lead the team, while Trenton Perrett (12 points) and Joe Sullivan added two apiece.

