High school basketball: West Salem boys control tempo against G-E-T

WEST SALEM — The best team in the Coulee Conference took on the conference’s biggest offensive threat Friday night, and the top team was able to get the better of the top player.

West Salem had a firm control on the tempo of the game, holding junior Cody Schmitz and G-E-T in check in a 79-51 Panthers victory.

Head coach Mark Wagner did not feel his players had their best game shooting the ball, but the team’s strength on defense and rebounding kept them in the lead all night.

“Even though we didn’t play great tonight, we were good enough to control the game against a pretty good basketball team,” Wagner said.

It took a couple minutes for the Panthers (9-0 overall, 4-0 Coulee) to find their groove, though, playing to a 5-5 tie against the Red Hawks (4-5, 1-1) over the first 3 minutes, 43 seconds. West Salem senior Carson Koepnick hit a 3-pointer for an 8-5 lead at 13:59, and the Panthers would not trail again.

Over the next 11 minutes, West Salem dominated in a 29-6 run to stretch the lead to 37-11 with 2:51 left in the half.

Though the Panthers missed plenty of shots in that span, they utilized their height advantage to grab those missed opportunities and turn them into second- and third-chance points.

“They had possessions where they’d get four or five offensive boards before they finally put it in. We didn’t have an answer to combat that,” McCutchen said.

G-E-T cut into the deficit a little before halftime, still trailing 42-18 at the break.

Despite the fact that the Red Hawks trailed by 24 at halftime, they came out hard in the second half with senior guard Will Mack hitting a trio of 3’s early on and Schmitz had a few of his trademark flashy plays including a steal-to-dunk in transition.

They were not able to mount a massive comeback, losing by 28 points, but even fighting hard to the end shows some improvement over last year’s 98-55 and 81-49 losses to the Panthers.

“We’ve definitely grown there. A year ago, we probably would’ve put our head in our shell and given up. This year, we haven’t done that yet,” McCutchen said.

Schmitz scored 21 points to lead the Red Hawks, though for a player that came into the game with a 31.5 points per game scoring average, it could be considered a down night.

Still, Wagner believes his team has a lot to learn about defending a top-tier player as the season goes on.

“When you play against someone that good, it’s got to be a team effort, and I did not think we did a great job of stepping up in our help and taking some of his drives away. He’s a heck of a player, so he’s going to get his points,” Wagner said.

Mack also hit double digits for G-E-T, scoring 12 points.

Koepnick was the game’s overall top scorer with 24 points. Another pair of Panthers tied for second place, as senior Peter Lattos and junior Tamarrein Henderson scored 13 points apiece.