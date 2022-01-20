High school basketball: West Salem boys fight off Luther to keep Coulee lead

ONALASKA — Any basketball that bounced off the rim was targeted by West Salem High School junior Brett McConkey.

It's what he does for the Panthers, who don't need him to light up opponents with his shot — though he's capable — to win games. McConkey is here to do the dirty work, and his ability to do so successfully gave West Salem a significant victory Thursday night.

McConkey grabbed 11 offensive rebounds and 10 defensive boards to give West Salem an 85-79 victory over Onalaska Luther in a game that had anything a spectator could ever want.

The Panthers (13-1, 6-0), ranked fifth in Division 3 by The Associated Press, ended up securing their lead in the Coulee Conference by successfully holding off the Knights (12-2, 5-2), ranked fifth in Division 4, to complete a very impressive regular-season sweep.

Junior Carson Koepnick scored 30 points by hitting 10 of 16 shots and 5 of 7 3-pointers and converted a huge three-point play with 23.3 seconds left as West Salem tightened its grip on the conference lead.

But the difference, it can be argued, was made by McConkey, who was a regular force on the boards and really made the Knights pay when 6-foot-8 senior Gavin Proudfoot was on the bench with foul trouble.

"It felt like he was there for every offensive board tonight," West Salem coach Mark Wagner said of McConkey, who scored 19 points to go with the 21 rebounds. "Every one of them, it felt like we had a chance, and he's an excellent offensive rebounder.

"Without (injured) Peter (Lattos) in there, a lot more of that falls onto his shoulders, and you just never bet against him being able to do what we need."

The most important stretch of a game that had nine lead changes in the first half came when Proudfoot, who had 16 points and 14 rebounds, picked up his fourth foul going over the back of McConkey on a West Salem missed shot with 12 minutes, 28 seconds left.

The game was tied when that foul was called, and McConkey broke the tie with a free throw. He converted two more offensive rebounds into baskets over the next couple of minutes, and Koepnick was fouled twice after grabbing offensive boards of his own.

Koepnick followed the second foul with two free throws that gave the Panthers a 68-58 lead that brought Proudfoot back into the game with 8:04 to go.

"Oh, my gosh," Proudfoot said of McConkey. "That kid is just strong, physical, athletic. He's always there, and he's got that hand-eye coordination where he can always get that ball."

The Panthers needed every bit of what McConkey gave them while trying to fight off Proudfoot, Kodi Miller (23 points) and Isaiah Schwichtenberg (19 points).

The Knights, who won 10 straight after a 93-65 loss at West Salem on Dec. 7, scored 14 of the next 17 points after Proudfoot re-entered the game and took a 72-71 lead when Logan Bahr buried a 3-pointer from the right corner, and Miller converted a pass form Schwichtenberg with 4:34 on the clock.

The Panthers used baskets by Koepnick and Tamarrein Henderson (16 points) for a 78-75 lead before two free throws by Schwichtenberg with 40.7 seconds to go cut the Knights' deficit to 80-79.

That's when Koepnick put the finishing touch on the victory by scoring under the basket off a pass from Jack Hehli. Koepnick was fouled by Schwichtenberg and made the free throw to push West Salem's lead to four with 23.3 seconds remaining.

"That was huge," McConkey said of Koepnick's final basket. "That and-1 really kind of took (the Knights) out of the game."

