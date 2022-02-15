High school basketball: West Salem boys join La Crosse Central at top of AP state rankings

The Coulee Region's number of top-ranked boys basketball teams in the state of Wisconsin doubled on Tuesday when The Associated Press released its latest polls.

West Salem High School took over the top spot in Division 3 to join Division 2 Central as No. 1 teams in rankings voted on by state sportswriters.

The Panthers (19-1) take an eight-game winning streak into Tuesday night's nonconference game at Wisconsin Dells and took over the top spot from Lake Country Lutheran (20-2), which recently lost to state-ranked Pewaukee (17-3) and Wisconsin Lutheran (19-2) from Division 2.

West Salem received six of the nine first-place votes cast and is ahead of No. 2 Brillion (20-1), Lake Country Lutheran and No. 4 Prescott (17-2).

Central (20-1) kept its No. 1 spot in Division 3, where it leads Whitnall (19-1), Pewaukee and Wisconsin Lutheran. The RiverHawks take a 17-game winning streak into Tuesday night's MVC home game against Sparta and can win the outright conference title by beating the Spartans.

Onalaska Luther (19-2), which is unbeaten against team not named West Salem, holds its No. 7 spot in Division 4. The Knights have won seven straight games and play at Arcadia on Friday. Sheboygan Lutheran (19-1) is ranked first in Division 4.

Bangor's boys also maintained their No. 6 spot in Division 5. The Cardinals (17-3) trail No. 1 Reedsville (19-1), which leads No. 2 Randolph (18-2), No. 3 Wauzeka-Steuben (20-0) and No. 4 Hurley (17-2) and Marshfield Columbus (17-3).

Aquinas (18-4) maintains it No. 7 spot in the girls Diviison 4 poll. The Blugolds, trying to complete an unbeaten MVC championship season, take a four-game winning streak into the regular-season finale at Logan on Thursday.

West Salem's girls (18-3) find themselves in the No. 5 spot in Division 3, where they trail No. 1 Freedom (22-0) and Prairie du Chien (21-1) and Waupun (21-2), which are tied for No. 2. Edgerton (20-2) is fourth.

Blair-Taylor (21-1) and Bangor (21-2) are third and fourth in Division 5. The teams were tied for third two weeks ago before the Wildcats inched ahead.

The Wildcats have won 14 straight games since a 66-47 nonconference loss to the Cardinals in Bangor on Dec. 23. Bangor tries to complete an unbeaten Scenic Bluffs Conference season at Cashton on Tuesday night.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.