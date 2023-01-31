High school basketball: West Salem boys jump to No. 2 in AP rankings

The West Salem High School boys basketball team took another step forward in trying to get back its No. 1 spot in The Associated Press state rankings.

The Panthers (14-1) moved from No. 3 to No. 2 and received one first-place vote in Division 3 and trails only Brillion (17-0) in the poll. West Salem held the top spot a few weeks ago, but dropped to No. 2, then No. 3 before jumping back up this week.

The Panthers are ahead of third-ranked Racine St. Catherine's (15-1), fourth-ranked Osceola (16-0) and fifth-ranked Saint Thomas More (14-2).

Other movers in the released polls included West Salem's girls and Onalaska's boys.

West Salem (18-1) jumped from No. 10 to No. 6 heading into its Tuesday night nonconference showdown at Aquinas (17-1), which maintained its No. 1 spot in Division 4.

Onalaska (12-3), which took a seven-game winning streak into Tuesday night's MVC game against Tomah, broke away from a tie for sixth and took over sole possession of the fourth position in Division 2.

Like Aquinas, the Blair-Taylor girls maintained their No. 1 spot in Division 5. The Wildcats have won 34 straight regular-season games and host Eleva-Strum on Thursday.

Central's (11-5) boys dropped from eighth to ninth in Division 2, and Prairie du Chien's girls (14-4) moved from eighth to seventh in Division 3. Bangor's boys (13-3) received votes in Division 4, and Westby's girls (16-3) and Bangor's girls (14-5) received votes in Division 4.