High school basketball: West Salem boys overwhelm Onalaska Luther in early Coulee showdown

WEST SALEM -- CJ McConkey and Jack Hehli combined to average more than 30 points per game as juniors for the West Salem High School boys basketball team last season.

Neither played in Tuesday night’s Coulee Conference showdown with Onalaska Luther due to injuries, but it didn’t matter.

It was time for sophomores Tamarrein Henderson and Brennan Kennedy to shine against a team expected to challenge West Salem for the conference title, and they led the Panthers to an impressive 93-65 victory.

Henderson scored 28 points, Kennedy added 25, and West Salem put the clamps on the post game of Gavin Proudfoot and the perimeter game of Logan Bahr to pick up a very important win.

“I thought we were really good in the second half,” West Salem coach Mark Wagner said. “If we can defend people, we have a chance to be really good.

“We have so many guys able to knock down shots.”

That was apparent as the Panthers turned a close game into a rout with 11 3-pointers during a 59-point second half.

Hehli, who averaged 11.2 points per game last season, is out with a broken tibia, and Wagner hopes to have him back on the court in the middle of January. McConkey, who averaged 19.3 ppg, is dealing with shoulder and ankle injuries. He has started some non-contact work in practice and could be available Friday or next week.

But Wagner has the luxury of not forcing either back into the lineup until they are completely ready with the way their teammates have performed.

While Peter Lattos and Carson Koepnick led the way in the first two games, Tuesday night — against a team that returns key pieces after qualifying for last season’s WIAA Division 4 state tournament — was taken over by Henderson and Kennedy.

Henderson, a 6-foot-4 transfer from Sparta, scored 14 points in each half and hit four 3-pointers. Kennedy scored 19 points in the second half and hit five 3s.

“Boy, that’s a really good team right there, and Henderson really showed what a great player he is,” Luther coach Brad Schaper said. “We knew we’d have our hands full with Koepnick and Lattos, but Henderson and Kennedy showed what a deep team this is.

“If you can shut down one part of it, the other guys can still function very well.”

Bahr, who averaged 15.5 points in the Knights’ first two victories of the season, was held to four points and no 3-pointers. Proudfoot, a post force throughout last season’s state run, scored just eight points and had just three post touches with a chance to score.

Credit for that goes to the defense of Brett McConkey and Lattos, who made it difficult for Luther teammates to even find Proudfoot.

“I thought they did a pretty good job of keeping the ball out of his hands,” Wagner said of the defense on the 6-7 Proudfoot.”When he gets it down low, he’s almost impossible to stop.”

The Knights (2-1, 0-1) only trailed 34-28 after one half, but the Panthers (3-0, 1-0) wasted little time in starting to pull away. Lattos hit two 3s, and Henderson converted a drive to the basket for an 8-0 burst out of the gate.

Luther was able to get within 11 points once the rest of the way, and West Salem’s response to that was an 11-0 run that included five points by Kennedy and one of his 3-pointers. Kennedy made all five of his 3s after halftime.

“In the second half, we couldn’t miss,” said Kennedy, who scored a total of 12 points in West Salem’s first two games. “My teammates got me the ball, and we all did a good job of setting each other up for open 3s and other shots.”

Lattos added 14 points for the Panthers, and guards Isaiah Schwichtenberg and Kodi Miller each scored 16 points for the Knights.

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net of via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

