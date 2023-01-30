High school basketball: West Salem girls on collision course with La Crosse Aquinas

BANGOR – The West Salem High School girls basketball team understands the challenge at hand Tuesday night.

The Panthers have enjoyed an outstanding season with 18 wins in their first 19 games -- despite a roster that includes just one senior and one junior -- but they’ve run up against nothing that quite compares with Aquinas until now.

The Blugolds (17-1) are the No. 1 team in Division 4 per The Associated Press state rankings and have been major players in determining their division’s state champion for years.

“Aquinas is on a whole other level,” West Salem coach Matt Quick said after his team beat Bangor 55-49 on Saturday afternoon. “We’ll see where we’re at.

“We have some length, and we’re gaining experience in handling these situations, but a lot of it will be mental toughness. There will be constant pressure at multiple spots on the floor, and it will be a good test for us.”

Anyone who thought the Panthers might be a year away from making a big splash on the state canvas has been proven drastically wrong by a very strong sophomore class and smattering of freshmen ready for this level of competition.

West Salem picked up what now looks like an even better 63-54 win over Holmen early in the season and followed that up with an impressive 49-34 victory over Westby a couple of weeks later.

Quick talked that night about looking forward to the challenges that awaited his team, and it has cleared all of those but Prairie du Chien, which handed the Panthers a 66-60 loss on Jan. 17.

Aquinas beat the Blackhawks 72-61 for comparison and has handed Holmen defeats by 39 and 42 points for comparison. The Blugolds also beat Bangor 80-40 at the Midwest Players Classic.

The biggest factor in those games?

Defensive pressure, and that's exactly what the Panthers have to be prepared to handle.

Sophomore Megan Johnson thought her team did a good job of that against the Cardinals and considered that a positive step in being ready for the Blugolds.

"Our press break against them was big," Johnson said after the victory. "We worked on it in practice and it showed in this game."

It will be turned up a couple of notches on Tuesday, but Quick and Johnson are excited for the opportunity the game provides for their young team.

Johnson said she could see success for this team before the season began, and senior Anna McConkey said she shared those thoughts despite her teammates being so much younger.

"I didn't know what to expect, but I did know that a lot of the sophomore playing now played as freshmen," said McConkey, who averages around 13 points per game. "They were able to build chemistry and get that experience.

"They've always had a good group and they've always had success. I think it helps that there is one senior and one junior because it allows them to still all play together and build each other up."

McConkey said her biggest role is as a leader and helping her younger teammates with some of the little things it takes to succeed.

"I just try to be a good role model for them," she said. "But with them being such a big group, I also have to find a way to fit into that chemistry."

That chemistry will be important against an opponent that can make life miserable quickly. Macy Donarski and Shea Bahr are seasoned players and ones coach Dave Donarski can rely on for defensive excellence. Freshman Sammy Davis -- with her length and ability to defend on the perimeter or in the paint -- is another weapon for the Blugolds.

"Taking acre of the ball and not giving them transition points is going to be big," Quick said. "They are also a tenacious rebounding team, and we have to rebound the ball and limit their second-chance points, specifically with Sammy."