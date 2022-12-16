High school basketball: West Salem girls take over Coulee lead

WEST SALEM -- The West Salem High School girls basketball team had answers when visiting Westby forced the issue in a Coulee Conference battle between unbeatens Friday night.

The first kept the Panthers in control of the lead and the second provided the knockout blow in a 49-34 victory that gave the sole possession of first place.

Sophomore Megan Johnson scored all 11 of her points in the first half, and West Salem had six players score at least six points as it improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the conference.

"We wanted them to believe in themselves and play with confidence," West Salem coach Matt Quick said of his players. "It was back and forth in the beginning before we found our rhythm with Megan having a good first half."

West Salem stepped up the first time after two Aubrey Jothen free throws and a Jayda Berg bank shot gave the Norsemen (7-1, 3-1) an 11-9 lead with 7 minutes, 10 seconds left in the half.

The Panthers then held Westby scoreless until another Berg basket with 1:42 left and scored 14 straight between those hoops to break away.

The 14-0 run was finished with consecutive 3-pointers by Johnson and freshman Josie Brudos for a 23-11 advantage. Sophomore Sam Niemeier also had a steal that led to a breakaway basket and assisted on a field goal for Anna McConkey during the run.

The Panthers kept the Norsemen at arm's length throughout the second half and had a 14-point lead trimmed to 40-30 on a Denali Huebner free throw with 5:08 left before scoring the next nine points.

Four players scoring during that burst, and the Panthers had a 49-30 lead when Sydney Quick finished with a three-point play that was set up with another Niemeier steal.

McConkey finished with nine points and Niemeier eight for West Salem. Brudos added sven and Reece Sackett and Quick six each.

Berg's nine points led Westby. Kennedy Brueggen added eight and Jothen seven.

"Our defensive intensity eventually just wore them down," Matt Quick said. "That gave us some transition that we needed."