The West Salem and Onalaska Luther high school boys basketball teams officially entered the postseason as No. 1 teams in the state when The Associated Press released its final rankings of the season on Tuesday.

The Panthers (23-1), who have won 12 straight games since a loss to Park Center (Minn.) last month, received five first-place votes in Division 3 to hold off No. 2 Racine St. Catherine's (23-1) and No. 3 Brillion (23-1). The Angels received two first-place votes and the Lions one.

West Salem, which is seeded first, begins its postseason on Friday with a regional semifinal at home against either eighth-seeded Black River Falls (12-12) or ninth-seeded Adams-Friendship (10-14).

The Knights (22-2), who have only lost to West Salem this season, also received five first-place votes in Division 4. Onalaska Luther sits on top of No. 2 Saint Mary Catholic (22-2) and No. 3 Howards Grove (22-2) in that division.

Luther, also seeded first, begins the postseason Friday with a regional semifinal at home against either eighth-seeded Fennimore (15-9) or ninth-seeded Iowa-Grant (10-14).

Central (19-5) and Onalaska (18-5) enter the playoffs ranked fifth and sixth, respectively, in Division 2. The teams split two regular-season games and tied for the MVC championship.

The RiverHawks are seeded second for the postseason and host either sixth-seeded Tomah (9-15) or 11th-seeded Hayward (3-21) on Friday. The Hilltoppers host either seventh-seeded Logan (11-13) or 10th-seeded Sparta (3-20). Wins there set up a third game between the teams in Saturday's regional final.

Bangor (20-3) also received votes in Division 4 and joins the teams listed above as those with quarterfinal byes. The Cardinals are seeded second and host either seventh-seeded Aquinas (16-8) or 10th-seeded Westby (8-16).

All quarterfinal games were scheduled for Tuesday night.