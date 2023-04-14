Sam Zwieg has stepped away from his position as the Logan High School boys basketball coach.

The Rangers were 12-14 overall and 5-7 in the MVC during Zwieg's fourth and final season with the team. Those performances were Logan's best during his tenure.

Logan activities director Tony Servais said on Thursday that the job would be posted in the next week as he searches for a successor. Zwieg's teams posted an overall record of 26-59 and went 12-32 in MVC games.

The Rangers' most recent winning season overall was a 14-9 performance in 2016-17. Logan was 7-5 in the MVC that season and again in 2017-18, and those records were good enough for third place.