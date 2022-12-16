High school boys basketball: Aquinas bests Logan to move to 5-0 overall

Aquinas High School junior forward Walter Berns said he had a goal to accomplish early in the boys basketball season.

“I feel like it’s been really important to establish myself these first few games to let everyone know I’m going to be a team leader,” Berns said. “I feel like I’ve done that.”

After a 25-point performance Friday at Logan High School that propelled the Blugolds to a 63-40 win over the Rangers, it’s fair to say Berns has met that goal.

Berns fast scoring in transition has helped propel him as the Blugolds lead scorer over their 5-0 start. Aquinas coach Brad Reinhart said he’s benefitted from a great team effort on the other side of the ball.

“Walter has been the beneficiary of some good defense and he’s been able to get out in the open court in transition,” Reinhart said. “When he can get out in the open, he can finish at the rim. He’s long and he’s athletic. He’s been great in transition but it hasn’t been this massive individual effort. It’s been the whole team playing as a unit and letting that turn into offense and he’s been able to do that more than not.”

The Blugolds (5-0, 2-0) were slow out the gate against Logan however, trailing by a basket for the first few minutes until a 3-pointer by junior Tanner Peterson put Aquinas ahead 10-8 with just under 12 minutes to go.

“I felt like we started really slow, especially on the defensive side,” Berns said. “Towards halftime, we kind of collected ourselves and got the lead out to a comfortable point.”

The rest of the half was dominated by Aquinas, outscoring the Rangers 22-11 the rest of the half to lead 32-19 at the break. Berns finished the first half with 15 points.

“It helped getting some 3-pointers in there,” Logan coach Sam Zwieg said of his team’s early performance. “At the end of the day when you get into foul trouble and turn the ball over, it’s not a good recipe.”

Berns added 10 after halftime but the rest of the Blugolds struggled from the field. Thankfully for them and coach Reinhart, Peterson went 9-for-10 from the free throw line in the second half to help put away the Rangers (1-6, 0-2). Peterson finished with 14 points.

“Tanner has done a great job of attacking for us,” Reinhart said. “He’s a really nice offensive player. When he’s doing a good job of getting inside on the defense, he’s a strong kid and gets us to the free throw line.”

Behind Berns and Peterson in scoring for the Blugolds was freshman Logan Becker with seven. Even more impressive to Reinhart is the work the newcomer has put in on the glass.

“He’s a steady hand out there,” Reinhart said. “What’s most impressive about him, given the fact that he’s a freshman, is he’s out there scrapping and rebounding for us. He might have been one of our top two on the glass tonight and that’s how he’s been all year for us. He’s willing to take charges. He can mix it up physically which is what I love.”

Logan seniors Eli Stovall and Scotty Grossbach each had a team-leading eight points for the Rangers, who host Mauston on Tuesday. The Blugolds are off until Dec. 27 when they start the Aquinas Tournament against Richland Center.