The Aquinas High School boys basketball team entered the week at arguably their lowest point this season with a four-game losing streak hanging over their heads.

After a win Tuesday against Arcadia and a 71-60 victory over Logan on Thursday night, junior forward Walter Berns said the Blugolds are back on an upward trajectory.

“We’ve definitely shifted some roles and guys are stepping into bigger roles,” Berns said. “I feel like once we got that win in Arcadia it completely shifted our momentum. Now we’re on a roll.”

Berns scored a game-high 22 points to lead Aquinas past the Rangers in the crosstown MVC meeting. Berns had only five points in the first half but got going with buckets in transition and a pair of corner 3-pointers.

“My teammates were just getting me good looks,” Berns said. “I was getting face guarded a little bit and that kind of got me screwed up, but once we got that cleared up I set a few little screens to get me open looks.”

The Blugolds (13-5, 4-4) and their head coach Brad Reinhart have found a way to win despite missing one of their key contributors in junior Tanner Peterson. Reinhart declined to comment on the status of Peterson — who’s averaging 11.1 points per game this season — but is optimistic with how others have stepped up their play.

“It’s hard to have one of your leaders off the court,” Reinhart said. “On a night like tonight where you’ve got four guys scoring in double figures and other guys are stepping up and making plays, including younger guys, you just have to be happy with the outcome. We hope that at some point we can see (Tanner) back out there for us. We’ll take it day-by-day and see what happens.”

Two of those double-digit scorers for Aquinas were senior guard Andrew Sutton and freshman Logan Becker each finishing with 15 points. Becker led the first half scoring with 10 and has been one of many Blugolds to step up and fill Peterson’s role, especially as a perimeter shooter.

“(Logan) is a kid that’s played so many minutes of basketball in his young life that he’s ready for these types of opportunities,” Reinhart said. “He’s absolutely taken advantage of the situations presented to him. He’s a smart kid and he defends pretty athletically for us each and every night.”

Aquinas led by as many as 16 in the first half, but the Rangers (8-11, 3-5) went on a few runs to make shrink the Blugolds lead to two by halftime.

“We got out to a good start defensively and offensively, but Logan has too much ability and there was no way they were going to go away that early,” Reinhart said. “They’ve got some nice capable offensive kids and in some of their recent games they’ve done a nice job of scoring. We knew they would have some runs in them. That’s a tough position to be in with that team coming back at you.”

Logan coach Sam Zweig said the comeback may have ran his team out of gas as the Blugolds pulled away late with an 11-3 run over the final two minutes, six of those points coming on Sutton free-throws.

“The second half we were a little bit tired from coming back in the first half,” Zweig said. “We just have to find ways against these good teams to score the ball consistently and still get stops consistently. We’re still figuring that part out. We’ve gotten a lot better but there’s still room to grow for us.”

Logan junior Nick Joley led his team in scoring with 19 points while senior Cam Kruse added 14 off the bench. Aquinas junior Shane Wilenbring finished with 11.

The Blugolds hope to stretch their win-streak to three against Dodgeville on Saturday at the Just A Game Field House in Wisconsin Dells. Logan returns home next Tuesday to host Tomah.