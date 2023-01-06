High school boys basketball: Aquinas, Onalaska will "demand the best" of one another

It’s a game both teams look forward to, maybe even circle on the calendar, as a trial run of what they hope to see in March.

The Aquinas High School boys basketball team takes its perfect record to Onalaska, facing the Hilltoppers at 7:15 p.m. Friday in a MVC test for both teams.

“It’s another opponent that’s going to demand the absolute best of us,” Aquinas coach Brad Reinhart said. “We need to have a couple great days in practice to really prepare well and recognize our strengths and weaknesses. That’ll be the focus is really trying to focus on what we're good at and stick to that.”

While the teams make up two of the three teams still perfect in conference play — alongside Central — both teams might be looking at the meeting as an opportunity to get back on track.

The Blugolds’ (8-0, 3-0) perfect record was challenged Tuesday night in what was eventually a 82-68 win over Sparta. After giving up a season-high in points, Reinhart said his team is still climbing toward its peak.

“It’s always good to learn through wins than the alternative,” Reinhart said. “We’ve done a lot of learning already this season and our learning curve is still pretty steep. We hope to resemble the best version of ourselves in February and March and so far that’s been the case. We’ve been taking small steps week by week.”

Meanwhile, the hosting Hilltoppers (5-3, 3-0) enter Friday’s game on a two-game losing streak following the WBY Shootout at Concordia University on Dec. 29 and 30. Onalaska lost 74-55 to a two-loss Wisconsin Lutheran team before failing to finish another two-loss team — Madison La Follette from D1 — the next day in a 57-53 loss.

Onalaska coach Craig Kowal said a “combination of a few things” resulted in the losses against albeit strong competition, but it’s nothing that has discouraged him.

“I thought we were very inconsistent in (the Wisconsin Lutheran) game,” Kowal said. “We were solid at times but just could not get stops when we needed to. The next day, we had a 10-point lead in the second half against La Follette, obviously a big D1 school. We didn’t close out that game the way I would hope.”

“That’s why we play that type of competition is to get exposed a little bit. That gives us a better idea of things we have to work on and correct. We’ve made a conscious effort this week, especially on the defensive end, in preparation for Aquinas.”

The Hilltoppers have had an entire week to prepare themselves for the Blugolds.The focal point over the last week for Kowal has been on the defensive side, which in MVC games averages 32.5 points allowed but 57 per game overall.

Kowal hopes his team slows junior wing Walter Berns, an all-around scorer averaging a team-high 23 points per game in his first season as a starter for Aquinas.

“We took Monday and Tuesday to work on ourselves and then we took Wednesday and Thursday to focus on them,” Kowal said. “We have to get back on defense, we have to keep track of Walter Berns. He’s been outstanding this year. Obviously our focus is how to limit him a little bit.”

Prior to their game Tuesday, Reinhart said he hadn’t gotten to watch more than five minutes of tape on the Hilltoppers, but familiarity will save him time in getting caught up.

Onalaska has a pair of breakout scorers in junior Evan Anderson and sophomore T.J. Stuttley. Anderson (19.4 ppg) transferred to Onalaska from Black River Falls — where he averaged 25.9 points as a sophomore. Stuttley (17.2 ppg) isn’t far behind after being named a First-team all-conference player as a freshman and receiving a scholarship offer from Grambling State.

“We know these guys, know their personnel and style,” Reinhart said. “We know Craig’s team is going to be prepared, they’re going to play well and have a lot of ability. It’s on us to really pick our spots on where we think we can have success and try to play a sound, solid defensive game that we had sneak in from time to time (against Sparta).”