High school boys basketball: Aquinas tested but victorious against Sparta

The Sparta High School boys’ basketball team came into their road game Tuesday with a strategy to slow the undefeated Aquinas Blugolds. Take care of junior Walter Berns.

While the Spartans kept Berns in check with 16 points, another Blugolds player emerged as the leading scorer. Junior guard Tanner Peterson scored a game-high 24 points to lead Aquinas to an 82-68 win over Sparta in MVC competition.

“Attacking the hoop got me going right away,” Peterson, who scored 12 in the first half, said. “It was a lot kicking it in, looking out and swinging the ball around, getting it moving.”

While the Blugolds (8-0, 3-0) led from the outset, they rarely were ahead by a comfortable margin against the Spartans (3-9, 0-2).

“Every opportunity that we weren’t (ready) they were up for it and able to take advantage of it,” Aquinas coach Brad Reinhart said.

Despite allowing the Blugolds into the bonus early, the Spartans trailed 42-34 at halftime with the help of nine points from sophomore Gavin Rhead — who’d finish with a team-high 16.

The Blugolds offense, in Reinhart and Peterson’s eyes, looked better in the second half as they started to move the ball around more. Nine different players scored for Aquinas after halftime, led by Peterson.

“The offense resembled what it should in the second half,” Reinhart said. “We got a little slow with the ball and tried to attack too early in our possessions. Second half we were much better at using ball movement, getting some bodies moving and then picking our spots. As a result, our offensive efficiency was much better in the second half.”

“When we got the ball moving, it was really good,” Peterson said. “We got a lot of clean looks that helped a lot.”

Runs midway and late in the half helped Sparta shrink the final margin, coming up just shy of out scoring Aquinas in the second half. Senior Tyler Schendel had eight in the second half and finished with 13.

Aquinas now prepares for a big road game on Friday against fellow MVC heavyweight Onalaska, tipping off at 7:15 p.m. The Spartans host Tomah on Saturday night.