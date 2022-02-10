High school boys basketball: Caledonia's gauntlet continues with win over Eau Claire Memorial

CALEDONIA, Minn. — A gauntlet of a seven-game stretch provides many lessons for the Caledonia High School boys basketball team to learn, and coach Brad King likes what he's seen the Warriors pick up through the first six.

While it was broken up by a disappointing loss to DeForest on a buzzer-beater, Caledonia has responded like the top-ranked team it is.

The Warriors won their second game in three days by controlling Wisconsin's sixth-ranked Division 1 team on Thursday and recording a 64-52 victory over Eau Claire Memorial.

Caledonia (19-1), ranked first in Minnesota's Class AA, jumped on the Old Abes (16-4) early, built a lead into the teens in the second half and finished off Memorial, which leads the Big Rivers Conference and had won six of its previous seven.

"This is a tough stretch, but I think we got a little complacent (against DeForest)," King said of the 60-57 loss on Monday in Wisconsin Dells, Wis. "I like how we responded (in a 77-65 win at Rochester Lourdes) on Tuesday night, and I really like how we did tonight because that's a really nice basketball team.

"I thought our guys came ready to play to start the game, and I thought we did a really good job with some of our execution of some things."

Senior Jackson Koepke scored 22 points, and classmate Eli King added 20 for the Warriors, who continue this stretch of four games in six days with 3 p.m. home game against Maple River (17-3) on Saturday. The Eagles, who are ranked seventh in Class AA, have won five of their past six with the only loss coming to Minnehaha Academy.

Koepke made three of his four 3-pointers and scored 15 of his points in the first half as Caledonia built a 32-21 lead. Eli King, an Iowa State commit, added two 3s and 13 of his points before halftime.

More importantly, Eli King helped control the Old Abes as the primary defender on 6-foot-8 senior LJ Wells, who scored 14 points but made just three field goals. The Warriors also kept Wells off the offensive glass pretty consistently.

"We're fortunate there because he's challenge, but Eli was someone who could stay behind him and push him out to the perimeter," Brad King said. "That negated some of his length."

That helped Caledonia do a better job than it's done in recent games with defensive rebounding. That, Brad King said, was going to be one key to victory.

"I bet when we played DeForest, we got 45 percent of the defensive rebounds," he said. "I haven't seen the number yet tonight, but I wouldn't be surprised to hear that we had 85 percent of them tonight."

Memorial point guard Mekhi Shaw was also held to eight points and had five of them in the final minute af the Warriors threw defender after defender at him.

"I thought we did a fantastic job on him, and we have a bunch of guys who can defend on the ball," Brad King said. "They all did a great job because we switched screens, so at some point every guy was guarding him."

Senior Ja'Shon Simpson added 14 points for the Warriors and had 12 of them in the second half.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.