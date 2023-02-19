WEST SALEM — It was apparent after their conference opening meeting on Dec. 6 that the West Salem and Onalaska Luther boys basketball teams each had an abundance of talented players.

Luther senior guard Kodi Miller had a game-high 33 points, but West Salem got the 97-88 win behind a 30-point night from senior guard Carson Koepnick. Four players from each team finished with at least 10 points that night.

Since then, the Knights (21-1, 9-1) have won 19 straight and are ranked first in Division 4 by The Associated Press while the Panthers (21-1, 10-0), ranked second in Division 3, have only lost to Park Central (Minn.) at the La Crosse Center on Jan. 14.

The teams meet again Monday at West Salem in a game that likely decides the Coulee Conference champion with just one additional game remaining.

“West Salem is a great team that’s well-coached,” Miller said. “We’re a great team that’s well-coached. It’s a big game, (and) it’ll be fun to watch.”

West Salem coach Mark Wagner believes the game serves as a primer for the WIAA playoffs that begin next week. Both teams received top seeds and quarterfinal byes when brackets were announced Sunday.

“I think it’s a great time to play the game,” Wagner said. “I’m sure it’ll be a great atmosphere. Just to play a team of that level is always fun, no matter what time of year. It’s especially fun at the end of the year when it’s for a conference championship with everything on the line. It’s always fun to play Luther.”

Teamwork and depth

Knights coach Brad Schaper knew after putting up 88 points against the Panthers that he had a talented group, but getting it to play as a unit has been the key to scoring at least 80 points none times during the current winning streak.

“We have become more of a team,” Schaper said. “We have some really quality guys who can play basketball, but the team game has gotten a lot better. We have so many guys on this team that are so unselfish and love to share the basketball. Team is a huge deal for us and that’s where we’ve gotten a little bit better.”

Luther boasts a trio of double-figure scorers. Miller is averaging 17.3 points per game after scoring a season-high 36 points against Arcadia on Friday. Junior forward Logan Bahr is averaging 16.3 ppg and 8 rpg while shooting 45.7% from the 3-point line.

Senior guard Isaiah Schwichtenberg has been the team’s glue guy while averaging 12 ppg. Off the bench, sophomore guard Synclair Byus averages 8.2 ppg and has shown the ability to provide a lift to the starters..

“It’s a real challenge because they can beat you in so many different ways with so many different kids,” Wagner said. “They have so many different weapons and it’s so hard to prepare. They do a great job of finding who’s hot and what’s going well for them.”

West Salem themselves have plenty of depth. Koepnick leads the team in scoring with 15.1 ppg. Senior forward Peter Lattos adds 14.5 ppg and 8.5 rpg. Sophomore guard Kyle Hehli is averaging 11.4 ppg as a sixth man while junior guard Joe Sullivan — averaging 5.3 ppg — had a game-high 13 points against Viroqua on Friday and has had four other double-figure scoring games.

FEEL THE PRESSURE

What could be a key factor Monday night is how each team handles full-court pressure. West Salem’s trap, which plays a large role in the Panthers averaging 13.1 spg and holding opponents to 54.7 ppg, is a priority for Schaper.

“The biggest thing we need to do is have ball strength, protect the basketball and stay out of their traps,” Schaper said.

The Knights have found consistency on the other end of the floor as the season has gone on. After giving up 97 to West Salem — which still stands as the Panthers second highest point total behind a 100 they put up against Viroqua — Luther has allowed an average of 50.8 ppg and 48.8 ppg since Jan. 5.

“They’re a much improved team defensively,” Wagner said. “They’re playing a lot more matchup zone which has worked well for them. They’ve always been a great offensive team and they have so many great offensive weapons. That’s always been consistent with them. I think what’s made them really good this last half of the year is how well they’ve played on the defensive end.”

CRASHING THE BOARDS

The Panthers outrebounded the Knights 45-23 in the win on Dec. 6, in large part thanks to a pair of players who are nearly walking double-doubles.

Lattos has five points-rebound double-doubles this season — three in the month of February — including one against Luther with 25 points and 12 rebounds.

Senior forward Brett McConkey also had 12 boards against Luther in their December meeting. McConkey averages 7.9 ppg and 11 rpg, making him a consistent and dangerous threat for second-chance points.