High school boys basketball: Eli King fresh and healthy for new Caledonia season

CALEDONIA, Minn. — There might have been a little extra spring in Eli King’s step as he roamed, dribbled and shot a basketball in the Caledonia High School gymnasium on Monday.

The senior is as rested and healthy as he’s ever been to begin a season, and he was thrilled to officially practice with his friends for the first time in nearly a year after putting a knee injury from his junior football season behind him.

“I definitely feel fresh and able to do some things that I might not usually be able to do until a couple weeks into the season,” King said during the Warriors’ first practice for the new season. “A lot of us, me included, are usually doing less in early practices or resting from football season.

“But I’m at 100% and can do everything now.”

That’s bad news for not only the Three Rivers Conference but all of Minnesota’s Class AA.

King, who has committed to play basketball at Iowa State University, is rested because he opted not to play football in the fall. He also missed all of last basketball season after trying to practice on Jan. 4 — the season was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic — and not being able to go.

The Warriors marched on without him, won 23 of 25 games and advanced to the Class AA state championship game, which it lost to Waseca. King was there to cheer that team on every step of the way, but that experience will differ greatly from the one he is about to experience with his friends.

The Warriors have a good chance to contend and play another long season because there are a few experienced players back from a team that proved it could win without its star. Adding that star back into the mix, however, is welcomed with open arms.

“It’s great having him back,” senior Jackson Koepke said. “The experience and athleticism he has is really going to help us.

“I have never seen anyone as sympathetic to what we were going through and as hyped as he was when he wasn’t even playing. It’s great to have him back on the court with us.”

King, a 6-foot-3 guard, averaged 16.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 blocked shots as a sophomore. He shot 63% from the floor and scored his 1,000th career point before the season ended.

Those are some of the reasons Division I schools lined up with scholarship offers. Division I football programs did as well, but he kept with family tradition and chose to stick with basketball after graduation.

Owen King, the oldest of three boys, is a starter at Division II Winona State University. Noah, the middle son, plays at Kirkwood Community College (Iowa). The Caledonia football team posted a 71-0 record during their combined run as starting quarterbacks, but each eventually whittled his athletic participation down to basketball.

Eli has the chance to put the immediate family’s last stamp on the program as a player, and he moves forward with a much different team than the one that advanced to the championship last season.

“I like the top end of this team,” said Caledonia coach Brad King, Eli’s dad. “I’m sure we’ll be ranked somewhere between two and five by the polls because of our top end, and I think they deserve it.

“Our back end will have to prove itself. Who wants to help this team win and do the little things we need? We have the majority of the big things covered, so I have to find some guys.”

Joining Eli King at the top end of the roster are Koepke, Ja’shon Simpson and Thane Meiners. All three seniors have been contributors before, and Koepke averaged 14.8 points during the final five games of last season. Simpson has missed time with injuries during each of the past two seasons.

“He’s improved in a lot of areas,” Eli King said of Simpson. “There were some things he did very well last year, and I think this year, there will be more things that he does very well, like his shooting.

“I think he’s a lot more confident in that and his ability to get to the rim.”

Simpson spent a lot of time working with Eli in the offseason. They worked out in the morning and again in the afternoon and cranked up the intensity when Eli was cleared for full activity at the end of June.

Both are fully committed to making this season as long as possible after spending so much time cheering teammates on as juniors.

“We did as much as we could with cheering on our teammates,” said Simpson, a 6-3 guard. “It was hard because we wanted to be on the court pretty bad. We wanted to play, but we were there for them.”

The offfseason plan followed by the Kings was a combination of their own workouts, those sent to them by Iowa State and input from a prominent speed and strength coach they know.

“Until he was fully cleared, it was a lot of rehab and individual stuff,” Brad said. “Once he was cleared for full workouts, he really got after it a lot. He did a little AAU stuff and a little team stuff.

“Once he decided to forego his senior year of football, he was up every morning, worked out every afternoon and did a lot of weight training. He had a really busy fall.”

Eli said he played in three AAU tournaments and that they really showed him where he was in his comeback. The transition wasn’t as smooth as he wanted it to be, but it didn’t take too long to get on the same page as his teammates.

“Skill-wise, I felt like I was already back (to where he was before the injury),” Eli said. “The hardest thing was probably decision-making, like reads and stuff happening fast.

“And I’d say defense, not so much off-the-ball but on-ball defense, was tough at first, but I worked on that.”

And all of that culminated with Monday’s practice, which Eli said was much more fun than the workouts he and his teammates tackled in the offseason.

Now that he’s started, Eli can’t wait to see where the next steps take him.

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

