The Logan High School boys basketball team has a new coach after Eric Check was introduced as the new man in the position on Wednesday.

The Rangers enjoyed their best season during the tenure of previous coach Sam Zwieg with a 12-14 overall record in 2022-23, but Zwieg stepped down about a month after its completion.

Check was selected by Logan activities director Tony Servais to replace Zwieg after the Rangers won 26 games and lost 59 during his four seasons.

Check is the principal of Emerson Elementary School in La Crosse and was one of multiple internal candidates for the position after Zwieg left it open. He takes over a team that had three seniors among its top four scorers but was led by 6-foot-1 junior Nick Joley’s 12 points per game.

Joley had his biggest games of the season against two teams that finished up at the Kohl Center in Madison, scoring 20 points in a loss to WIAA Division 4 champion Onalaska Luther and 22 against Division 2 state semifinalist Central.

Logan's last winning season in the MVC was a 7-5 performance in 2017-18. Its last winning season overall was a 14-9 performance in 2016-17. The Rangers placed third in the MVC during both of those seasons.