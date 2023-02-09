After a slow start in their previous game, Central High School boys basketball coach Todd Fergot’s point of emphasis to his team was having a better one Thursday night on the road against Logan.

Leading by double-digits before the Rangers first field goal, it’s fair to say that point was received.

The RiverHawks scored the first 10 points of the game and had a 16-1 lead in the first four-and-a-half minutes on their way to an 80-51 win at the newly dedicated Steve Hole Field House at Logan.

“We didn’t get off to a great start in our last game,” Fergot said. “I thought our guys were really focused to begin and they executed at a high level for the first six or seven minutes in particular. That set the edge for us and I was proud of them.”

Each of the RiverHawks (15-5, 8-1) top-three scorers got hot over the course of the blowout. Junior guard Henry Meyer had 24 points along with seven steals. After Meyer’s scored 22 in the first half, it was time for his teammates to heat up.

“I feel like since we have a couple good scorers that it’s easier for other guys,” senior guard Nic Williams said. “If someone is scoring well, then it opens the other two of us up more. We’re constantly looking to score with other players because it helps us get open, get our teammates get open and get good looks.”

Williams finished with 23 points on five-for-six on 3-pointers shooting. A monster dunk in the second half was the highlight of senior wing Bennett Fried’s 19 point, 10 rebound double-double.

The Rangers (8-13, 3-7) called two early timeouts to try and slow Central, finally getting a field goal with senior guard Cam Kruse off the bench after the second. After Logan cut the lead down to 10, the RiverHawks went on a 12-0 run that forced Rangers coach Sam Zwieg to use his third time out with 7:53 left in the half.

“Credit to them, they came out and made shots,” Zwieg said. “We didn’t play our best basketball right away to start the game and they did. They took advantage and got an early lead. I took a couple timeouts to catch our breath and get back to playing the way we can play.”

The Rangers matched the RiverHawks the rest of the way to halftime, were Central led 49-27. The turnovers that plagued Logan in the first half continued in the second half. Logan committed 21 turnovers while shooting 44.2% from the field compared to the RiverHawks five turnovers and 50.8% shooting.

“We got to handle the pressure,” Zwieg said. “We can’t turn the ball over. Once we get shots, we got to make them. For a stretch in the first half, we did that but in the second they put pressure on us and we didn’t get super great looks. Just made it tough on us all night.”

Junior guard Nick Joley led the Rangers in scoring with 22 points. Senior guard Justis Arellano added 10.

Four games remain in the Central regular season schedule before the playoffs, but they can’t look too far ahead with conference games against Onalaska and Aquinas still on slate. Even before that, Fergot said he needs to prepare his team for a Friday home game against Wisconsin Rapids.

“We’re not even thinking postseason,” Fergot said. “We’re trying to get better. We’ll watch some film here tonight and clean some things up a bit. We’re trying to get better each day, each practice and each game.”

Logan is off until Monday when they host Eau Claire North.