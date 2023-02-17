ONALASKA -- Lightning really can be caught in a bottle.

The Central High School boys basketball team proved that Friday night while emptying those contents all over Onalaska in a surprising 53-34 MVC victory that was secured in front of about 1,800 people at the Charles Deeth Fieldhouse.

The second-half dousing lasted 10 minutes and 8 seconds, turned a seven-point deficit into a 13-point lead, buried the state’s fourth-ranked Division 2 team and kept the ninth-ranked RiverHawks in the hunt for a conference championship.

Central (18-5, 10-1) pounced on Onalaska’s inability to make shots, converted the turnovers it was able to force and held the Hilltoppers (16-5, 10-1) to 10 second-half points to avenge an overtime loss last month.

“I’m at a loss,” Onalaska coach Craig Kowal said, emerging from his coaching office 45 minutes after the game ended. “I can’t believe how that unfolded.”

To best illustrate what happened, we will use two scores. With 1:59 left in the first half, Onlaaska led 25-13. With 7:52 left in the game, Central led 40-27.

In simplest terms, the Hilltoppers couldn’t make shots. They were able to get just 5 of 28 attempts (17.9%) to drop after halftime and more than six minutes passed between the first and second.

The RiverHawks, however, made them pay dearly for that by finding a rhythm, capitalizing on opportunities and not making mistakes. So they are tied with Onalaska for first place in the MVC with one game — the Hilltoppers play Holmen and the RiverHawks get Aquinas — to play.

Central’s 22-2 run to open the second half was a continuation of the five straight points it scored to close out the first half. Nic Williams hit a 3-pointer, and Henry Meyer stole the ball and beat the buzzer with a layup while Onalaska was trying to hold for the final shot and cut its halftime deficit to 23-18.

“We were just setting up in our man-to-man defense, and we knew a set was coming, probably to get (Isaac) Skemp to shoot as 3,” said Meyer, who had 16 points and six rebounds. “I got lucky because they fumbled the ball a little bit, but I made the play and the layup.”

And when the teams returned to the floor for the second half, Central senior Boston Brindley provided at least one of those lightning jolts with his defense, passing and ability to get to the basket.

“What he did got us all sparked up,” Williams, who scored a game-high 21 points to go with seven rebounds and three assists, said of Brindley. “He’s that guy, and he was tonight.”

Brindley finished with a team-high 12 rebounds and had an assist and two baskets on drives during the run that produced the second lead change of the night and ended the game. Onalaska’s Jon Knickrehm tried to score after Brindley’s first basket, but Bennett Fried swatted the attempt into next week. That led directly to Brindley’s second hoop.

“His competitive spirit and the way he competes on every possession provided that momentum,” Central coach Todd Fergot said of Brindley. “They guys just fed off of that a little bit and continued what they were doing the entire second half.”

Onalaska was led by Evan Anderson’s 11 points and Skemp’s nine. Sophomore T.J. Stuttley was held to eight points, but that trio made just 12 of 35 shots. The rest of the team made 3 of 14.

Anderson and Stuttley were also held scoreless in the second half until 2:10 remained.