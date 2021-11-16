High school boys basketball: La Crosse Central takes aim at MVC championship

The Central High School boys basketball team probably didn't get enough of a chance to show its potential last season.

The RiverHawks won eight games and lost two while spending most of 2020-21 in virtual mode. They had talent, but getting into any kind of desired flow was difficult to say the least.

"We were kind of able to show what we were in the second half of the season," Central forward Noah Compan said. "But then it got cut short in our first playoff game, so we couldn't fully show what we were."

Players and coaches are excited by the prospect of a "normal" season and officially started molding their on-court product after school on Monday as boys basketball teams began practices throughout Wisconsin.

Some players were there for the first time. Assistant coach Rod Popp was starting a season of leading players for the 50th time.

Those who will have the biggest impact on Central's season were somewhere in between on a team expected to be led by seniors Devon Fielding and Compan as it chases the MVC championship.

"It's good to be back in the gym with the boys and coaches," Compan said as the team transitioned from basketball work to the weight room. "We haven't had a full season in a while, and it kind of brings back the memories of playing with Johnny (Davis), Jo(rdan Davis) and Terrance (Thompson) because it feels more normal."

Compan, a 6-foot-5 forward, was a sophomore on the Central team that qualified for the WIAA Division 1 sectional championship game two years ago. It never got to play Hortonville and try to advance to its fifth straight state tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so missing out on that opportunity, then losing more games than it played when he was a junior makes this season a special one for Compan and the rest of the seniors.

Compan, who averaged 10 points and six rebounds per game as a junior, is a key component for a team trying to knock Onalaska from the top of the MVC perch. The Hilltoppers went 19-1 and finished as Division 2 state runner-up at the La Crosse Center last March.

Fielding, a 6-1 guard who led the RiverHawks by averaging 17.2 points per game last season, is another.

"I think those two guys have really matured as I think our whole team has," Central coach Todd Fergot said. "They really have high expectations of themselves individually, as does our team.

"They worked really hard this offseason on the weight room, on the court, working on their shooting, and we're looking to see how far it takes us this year."

The RiverHawks have talent around that senior duo, too. Senior Porter Pretasky averaged 12.8 points as a junior, and the season could end up being a type of breakthrough for junior Bennett Fried, who averaged 10 ppg as a sophomore.

Fried also stands 6-5 and brings a complete game to complement the leadership provided by Compan and Fielding.

"Bennett's a really good player," Fergot said. "He's got to continue to raise expectations for himself. As good of a player as he is, I don't think he realizes how good he can be.

"I know his teammates believe in him tremendously, and I just want to see him go out and play and let loose. He's got the athleticism, he's got the skill set, and he's got the size. He's got everything, and now it's time to go play."

Fielding returns as his team's most consistent scorer and playmaker. He is also a solid rebounder and defender, forming a good combination with Compan in those categories.

"He still has some areas where he needs to go, but I think the fun is chasing perfection," Fergot said of Fielding. "I'm excited to see how Devon and all of these guys take that next step."

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.