It was one of those games Thursday night that felt bigger than normal to the Central High School boys basketball team with Aquinas visiting the Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium.

“Every time we played a city or conference game we wanted to beat them just a little bit more than any other team we played,” Central senior wing Bennett Fried said.

In one night, Fried and his fellow seniors got to check two boxes with one win. Central’s win over Aquinas 62-54 was another city win for the RiverHawks that also clinched them a share of the MVC championship.

“It’s one of our goals every year to win the conference,” Fried said. “It’s a really big win for our team to come in and win this game, also against a team from in our city. That’s another one of our goals is to win our city games as well. This group of seniors we have, I’ve played with them for as long as I can remember. It’s a really big accomplishment for us seniors especially. It brings me back to playing these teams when we were growing up and all the great memories.”

The RiverHawks (19-5, 11-0) — No. 6 in the Associated Press poll of the state’s Division 2 teams – trailed at halftime 31-30 after the Blugolds (16-8, 5-7) made eight 3-pointers. Central coach Todd Fergot found a solution to his team’s lack of energy.

“We came out and pressed a little bit and that got our energy up,” Fried said. “It wasn’t there in the first half and that allowed them to get a lot of open looks. We felt if we got our energy up than we’d be better and one way of doing that is pressing. That got us a few turnovers and we went on that kind of run where we were out in the open court and were able to get shots to go.”

Central went on an 11-2 run out of the halftime break to take control with a 41-34 lead before Aquinas coach Brad Reinhart called a timeout.

“They did a good job finding some looks that worked for them,” Reinhart said. “We came down and tried to answer quickly and came up empty and those were the points we needed to chase the rest of the half.”

Aquinas trailed by as many as 11 in the second half, but a 7-2 run after a timeout with four minutes and 30 seconds to go brought the score to 52-48 thanks to a full-court press. Senior wing Andrew Sutton led the Blugolds with 18 points.

Central got into the double-bonus and went 10-for-10 at the free-throw line in the final 1:24 to secure the win. Fried finished with 19 points while senior guard Nic Williams finished with 18, including six free throws in the final two minutes.

“We struggled a little bit handling the pressure at the end there,” Fried said. “But we spaced out the floor a little bit and got the ball to our solid free-throw shooters at the end. Nic did a really good job there to knock down his shots.”

Central is a two-seed in the WIAA State Division 2 playoffs, meaning they are off until next Friday when they will face the winner of Tuesday’s regional quarterfinal between Tomah and Hayward.

“We got to focus on ourselves really, the next couple days in particular,” Fergot said. “We’re not really focused on who were going to play because we won’t know until Tuesday anyways. We’ll just work on things we think we have to do to get better and focus on improving.”

Aquinas plays in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal Tuesday at home against Westby. The winner will face two-seed Bangor.