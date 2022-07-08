High school boys basketball: Meacham takes over as coach at Bangor

Nick Meacham is very familiar with the recent success enjoyed by the Bangor High School boys basketball team.

So when coach Jacob Pederson decided it was time to step down after four seasons that resulted in 93 victories, four Scenic Bluffs Conference championships and a pair of WIAA Division 5 state appearances, Meacham had a decision to make.

A veteran coach within the program already (C-team and junior varsity levels), Meacham had to weigh the pros and cons of assuming the top role for the first time after 11 seasons with the Cardinals.

Meacham said there wasn’t immediate interest in trying to continue what Pederson’s teams have accomplished — and those of Jordan Laufenberg before him — but that it grew as he considered the opportunity.

“I had a conversation with (incoming senior) Dustin McDonald, and I coached him as a freshman,” Meacham said. “He asked me if I was going to step up and do it. I told him I didn’t know yet, and he reminded me that I once said I never wanted to be a varsity coach.”

That has officially changed with Meacham now in charge of the Cardinals as they transition from Division 5 to Division 4 for the upcoming season.

The fifth-grade math and science teacher — Meacham will start his 12th year as a teacher at Bangor Elementary in the fall and has been involved with basketball the entire time — takes over a team that has posted 13 straight winning seasons and owns 276-56 overall and 169-11 conference records since the start of the 2009-10 season.

“There’s probably a little bit (of pressure to win),” Meacham said with a laugh. “We start our season with (Onalaska) Luther, too, so we go right away.

“... There’s a lot of responsibility that goes with this, to keep that winning tradition going.”

Meacham said part of the reason he expressed interest was the desire to keep someone from the inside of the program in charge. The Cardinals have figured out the way to win, and Meacham thought it was important that someone familiar with the philosophies used keep them implemented.

The look ahead Bangor next season starts with McDonald and Tanner Jones, who have a wealth of experience on the varsity level.

McDonald averaged 17.7 points and made 61 3-pointers as a junior, and Jones contributed 11.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists as the Cardinals advanced to the state championship game before a 65-51 loss to Randolph at the Kohl Center.

Putting the right pieces in the right places around them is the big job, and Meacham can do that with a strong familiarity of the personnel gained at both of the lower levels of the program.

“We’ve got great opportunity coming up,” Meacham said. “The thing is that we’re going to have to work really well together.

“We lost some really good seniors, and we have some really good juniors coming in to fill their spots. A lot of those players coming in will be very similar, so I really thing depth will be one our assets. It will be awesome to have Tanner and Dustin leading these other guys along to take this program into the future.”