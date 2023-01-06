High school boys basketball: Meyer drops 27 as La Crosse Central handles Logan

Central junior guard Henry Meyer said he knew in warmups that his shot was good on Friday night before taking on Logan.

Meyer knocked down six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 27 points as the RiverHawks beat the Rangers 74-41. Out of the gate, Meyer’s had the first nine Central points to start the game and went to the halftime break with 18.

“On the first three, I think it was an inside-out that my teammates kicked it out to me,” Meyer said. “My teammates did a great job of penetrating and I would drift to the wing, get my feet set and let it fly. I credit all my teammates for that. Just have to give (senior guard Nic Williams) and all those penetrators credit.”

Central coach Todd Fergot said Meyer has learned to grow into the system alongside Williams and senior forward Bennett Fried. On top of 27 points, Meyer had six rebounds and two assists.

“Henry played the way he’s capable of playing,” Fergot said. “There’s some nights he’s going to score from 3 and some nights he’s going to attack the rim. I think he’s getting better at understanding how to score in our system. I think he did a real nice job tonight. He did some good rebound and was good overall, too.”

Williams had 15 points while Fried added 11 for the RiverHawks (7-2, 3-0). Logan coach Sam Zwieg said the Rangers (4-7, 1-3) had accounted for those two and Meyer and eventually they adjusted to slow Meyer in the second, but it was too little too late.

“We knew all three guys could play,” Zweig said. “We tried to zone them a little bit, try and get them out of rhythm of what they want to do. They were still able to get the ball to Henry and he made a lot of shots tonight. Credit to them and credit to him. They found him and he knocked down shots. We tried to adjust and pay more attention to him. We did at times but I felt it was too late.”

Despite his scoring effort, there was something else that weighed on the mind of Meyer as the game progressed.

“I was just thinking about keeping my foot on the pedal and keep on shooting,” Meyer said. “Defense was kind of subpar today. I was kind of trying to focus on that and make the next play.”

The RiverHawks led at halftime 35-13, holding the visitors to 27.8% shooting in the first half. While they’d extend their lead by the final buzzer, Fergot said he also saw a drop off in the defense.

“I thought we gave up a lot of penetration tonight,” Fergot said. “On top of that, we didn’t close out on shooters the way we needed to. They got a lot of open looks and if we have to close out, get ball pressure with high hands than I can live with it. We’re not and that’s frustrating. We’ve got a long ways to go for sure.”

Logan shot 47.6% from the field in the second half, including 7-of-13 on 3-pointers. Senior guard Cam Kruse had a team-high 12 points.

Central now has a 17-game winning streak against Logan. The RiverHawks will face Menomonie at home Tuesday while Logan hosts River Falls the same day.