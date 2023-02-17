ONALASKA — Onalaska Luther High School boys basketball coach Brad Schaper knew what his team needed to do in the second half against Arcadia on Friday night.

While they led at the break 47-33, the Knights let the Raiders hang around with plenty of second chance opportunities. Senior guard Kodi Miller said his coach pushed his guys to rebound.

“Our biggest thing in the first half was everyone was trying to leak out and get fast break points,” Miller said. “We got a few but at halftime, (Schaper) really nailed that we have to get the rebound in order to get the fast breaks. If they just keep putting it up for put backs, we’re not going to get the ball in fast breaks. We really nailed that we have to get rebounds and then push it.”

Miller was often the one finishing those second half fast breaks, scoring 36 points in the Knights 95-66 win at home to end Arcadia’s five-game winning streak.

Miller scored 20 in the first half behind four 3-point shots, including a few from long distance.

“I’d say (I’m comfortable) anywhere three steps beyond half court,” Miller said. “I’m ready to fire from anywhere, you just have to have the confidence to shoot it.”

Miller helped the Knights (21-1, 10-1) in other ways with five assists and three steals. Senior guard Isaiah Schwichtenberg had 10 points and a team-high seven assists. Junior forward Logan Bahr ended the night shy of a double-double with six points and a team-high eight rebounds.

On top of getting out in transition, Schaper said his team did a better job of locking down two of the Raiders (12-9, 5-5) top players. Junior forward Maverick Drazkowski finished with 22 points and senior forward Connor Weltzien had 20 points. Each of the forwards had nine rebounds.

“Arcadia has been one of the hottest teams in the conference recently,” Schaper said. “We knew that we were going to be in a dog fight tonight and it was going to be very difficult. I credit my kids for having a really good first half, but we allowed a little bit too much penetration and too many second chance shots.”

“We decided we needed to pick it up on the defensive end and seal it off as best we could and contain (Drazkowski and Weltzien) for Arcadia and I thought we got our tempo going in the second half.”

Both teams will wrap up their Coulee Conference slate against West Salem next week. Luther visits the Panthers on Monday in a game that could decide that conference title. Arcadia will play a nonconference game Monday at home against Cochrane-Fountain City before hosting West Salem on Thursday.