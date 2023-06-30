Luther High School guard Kodi Miller had 17 points for the Division 4 White team in their 123-101 win over the Red team at the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches' Association boys All-Star Games on Thursday in Wisconsin Dells.

Miller defeated his teammate and Knights graduate wing Isaiah Schwichtenberg, who scored four points for the Red team. Bangor guard Tanner Jones added six.

The West Salem duo of guard Carson Koepnick and Peter Lattos joined Black River Falls forward Trey Cowley on the Division 3 Red team in a 113-92 win.

Lattos had 11 points, Koepnick added four and Cowley had two.

Central forward Bennett Fried scored 10 points for the Division 2 White team in their 115-101 win.

Their RiverHawks teammate, guard Nic Williams, added seven points in the victory.